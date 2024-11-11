Netizens claim Vivian Dsena 'destroyed' himself by smoking and consuming 'gutka'; here's what actor's wife Nouran Aly has to say

Vivian Dsena is currently seen as a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 18. His equation with Rajat Dalal and friendship with Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, and Eisha Singh have recently created much of the headlines. Furthermore, the continuation of his tenure as the Time God has added more to his spotlight. While the actor is invested in the game, his wife, Nouran Aly, has become quite active on social media.

She has been actively addressing the negative comments directed at Vivian, consistently standing by his side and offering her support. Recently, she responded to a user on X (formerly known as Twitter), who made derogatory remarks about Vivian's appearance, including his teeth, and falsely claimed that the actor consumes gutka, a form of chewing tobacco.

Nouran reacted with a note that read, "The man that imports his tobacco and uses a certain brand only because it's organic tobacco will go and consume these things !!..What is wrong with ppl seriously. The problem is they have zero sense in their talk, just carrying one word and spreading it stupidly and blindly."

Take a look at her reply here:

Another user tweeted claiming that the Madhubala actor destroyed himself by smoking, drinking and consuming tobacco. The X user said, "#VivianDsena Destroyed Himself Completly By Smoking A Lot + Drinking Lot + By Eating Gutka Literally He Has Made Joke Of Himself #AvinashMishra Is Best Player now it's done of bigg Boss I won't see it from now because it's being boring i can't see criminal #RajatDalal too"

Replying to the same, Aly wrote, "And you r living with him or us to decide that he does all these things u r claiming right... anyone can come here n say anything he wants and get away with it because of so called freedoms of speech."

Take a look at her reply here:

For the unversed, Vivian Dsena was married to Vahbiz Dorabjee. Following the divorce, he married Egypt-based journalist Nouran Aly. Talking to Kashish Kapoor, he revealed being a father to three daughters—one biological daughter and two stepdaughters.

