Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 8: Kashish Kapoor breaks down in tears as she tries to resolve rivalry with Digvijay Rathee; tells him, 'The guilt is eating me'

Bigg Boss 18, November 8: In tonight's episode, Rohit Shetty took over the Bigg Boss 18 stage replacing Salman Khan for this weekend ka vaar. The episode began with the filmmaker teasing the contestants and then assigning them a fun task. In tonight's episode, it was also seen how Kashish Kapoor attempted to resolve her feud with Digvijay Rathee after Karan Veer Mehra advised her. Keep reading to know what happened more.

The episode of Bigg Boss 18 started with host Rohit Shetty asking a few contestants to recreate popular scenes. During this task, Shrutika Arjun Raaj expressed her opinions about Shilpa Shirodkar and claimed that she didn't have a stand on important topics of the house. After this task, Shilpa and Shrutika got into a heated argument.

Shrutika argued that Shilpa didn't stop Sara Arfeen Khan when she was instigating Avinash Mishra. Shrutika also got upset with Chum Darang after latter didn't talk to her after her showdown with Shilpa. Rohit Shetty then arrived on the stage and interacted with two wild card contestants Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor.

Rohit asks Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay to express their thoughts about their co-contestants and even asked a few inmates to discuss Kashish and Digvijay's contribution to the game. During this, Kashish clashed with Avinash Mishra whereas Digvijay had a war of words with Vivian Dsena. Later, Rohit discussed a conversation between Kashish and Karan Veer Mehra.

Advertisement

Karan Veer advised Kashish to approach Digvijay Rathee, to discuss and solve their misunderstandings. While Kashish was hesitant about it, Karan Veer encouraged her to do so. Taking Karan Veer's advice, Kashish called Digvijay to have a conversation. When they started talking, Digvijay informed Kashish that he was hurt with whatever happened.

Kashish admitted, "I could have handled everything in a better way but I couldn't do it." They expressed their point of views and Kashish told Digvijay, "I can't ask you to trust me overnight." Digvijay told Kashish how she can't change his thoughts and opinions so easily. Kashish said, "I can't but I want to try. Because the guilt is eating me for a long long time."

Digvijay questioned Kashish's action that happened after their previous show ended. Kashish admitted, "It was not your fault. I was mad and I just wanted to hurt you. I am sorry about that." When Digvijay asked Kashish why she was constantly repeating her mistake by instigating him, the latter said that it was hard for her to tolerate his "cold treatment."

Advertisement

Kashish got teary-eyed as she addressed this issue with Digvijay. He stated that it is hard for him to forget what happened between them. Kashish then asked him whether he wants to avoid her always, Digvijay admitted saying he will avoid her. Kashish said, "Too bad, I can't do that." Digvijay walked off leaving Kashish upset and emotional.

Later, while talking to Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish burst out in tears mentioning how Digvijay is blaming her for whatever happened. She addressed allegations that Digvijay had put on her and said, "Muje uss ke khushi se problem ho rahi hai. Mai nahi chahti voh khush rahe. I genuinely want to hurt him so bad. (I have a problem with his happiness. I don't want him to be happy)."

Kashish cried as she saw Digvijay laughing while talking to Shrutika and mentioned how the latter was unaffected by whatever happened. Later, Rohit schooled Karan Veer Mehra for not taking a stand when Sara Arfeen Khan misbehaved with Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra and Alice Kaushik.

Advertisement

The host then slammed Sara Arfeen Khan for her foul language and demeaning comments that were targeted to Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh. Rohit schooled Sara for her language and asked her to publicly apologize to Eisha and Alice.

Rohit even questioned Alice Kaushik for trying to use the "women card" during a task. As shown, it was seen how Alice decided to play the girl card during the task to be defended from Rajat. Rohit asked her to not use such tactics to play the game. After a fun shayari task, the episode moved towards elimination.

Tajinder Bagga, Chaahat Pandey, Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen Khan were nominated to get evicted. Due to receiving less votes, Arfeen Khan got evicted from Bigg Boss 18.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra and more; A look at whopping per week paycheques of contestants