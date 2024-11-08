Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra and more; A look at whopping per week paycheques of contestants

Bigg Boss Season 18, led by Salman Khan, has been grabbing eyeballs due to its controversies. From fights to unexpected moments, the reality show is all over the news and has hooked audiences to it. This year, several celebrities from the entertainment industry are contestants on Bigg Boss 18.

Recently, MTV Splitsvilla X5 rivals Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor entered the show as wild card contestants. However, have you ever wondered how much these celeb contestants are earning to entertain viewers per week? As per reports, these celebrities are charging a whopping amount to stay within four walls of Bigg Boss house.

Vivian Dsena:

According to Showbiz Galore, Vivian Dsena is the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 18 and is charging and impressive Rs 5 lakh per week. Known for his massive fan following and strong opinions, Vivian has been impressing fans with his real personality. On Bigg Boss 18 premiere night, the actor was declared as a finalist of the season.

Shilpa Shirodkar:

Shilpa Shirodkar, a renowned actress who has a dedicated fan following, is reportedly the second hight paid actor of Bigg Boss 18. According to ETimes TV, Shilpa is earning Rs 2.5 lakhs per week to stay inside Salman Khan's hosted show.

Karan Veer Mehra:

Popular for his one-liners, Karan Veer Mehra is known for his fearless attitude and is one of the popular contestants of Bigg Boss 17. After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Karan Veer is earning approximately Rs 2 lakh per week according to an ETimes TV report.

Watch latest promo of Bigg Boss 18:

Avinash Mishra:

Another popular actor, Avinash Mishra is reportedly being paid around Rs 1.5 lakh per week for his stint in Bigg Boss 18. His impressive game, engaging personality and unfiltered attitude are applauded by the viewers. His friendship with Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh has been receiving love.

Alice Kaushik:

Popular actress Alice Kaushik, who is one of the most loved faces of the entertainment industry has been also charging an impressive amount for Bigg Boss 18. The actress is reportedly earning around Rs 1 or 1.5 lakh per week for her stay in Salman Khan's show. Along with Vivian, Alice was also declared as the finalist of the season by Salman Khan on premiere night.

Shrutika Arjun:

According to ETimes TV report, Shrutika Arjun is charging between Rs 75,000 to 1 lakh per week for her stint in Bigg Boss 18. She has grabbed the attention of the viewers for her down-to-earth personality and unique approach to the show.

Rajat Dalal:

Reportedly, Rajat Dalal has been charging Rs 1 lakh per week for his stint in Bigg Boss 18. While his straightforward personality is applauded, his arguments with fellow contestants are also grabbing eyeballs.

Led by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6 and airs everyday.

