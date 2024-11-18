Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra feels bad after Shilpa Shirodkar nominates him; former says she wants to save THIS contestant
The latest Bigg Boss 18 promo shows how the dynamics of relationships change inside the house as the nomination process begins.
As week 7 of Bigg Boss 18 begins, the dreaded nominations will also start. Every week the contestants show their true colors, and friends turn into foes when it comes to nominations. Now, the latest promo gave a glimpse of how Shilpa Shirodkar will turn her back on Karan Veer Mehra and nominate him for elimination.
The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with Bigg Boss announcing, “Nominations ne hila dii rishton ke buniyad. (Nominations change the dynamics of relationship).” It shows Shilpa Shridokar writing Karan Veer Mehra’s name on his hand to nominate him. She explains, “Karan us task mein mera saath deta toh aaj bohot alag scenario hota. (If Karan supported me in that task, it would have been a different scenario today).”
After the nomination, Karan who shares a good bond with the actress since the beginning says, “Tere ek bete ko bachane ke liye dusre ki bali chadha dii. (To save one of your sons, you put the other one in danger),” hinting at Shirodkar saving Vivian Dsena. However, the actress denies and says, “Bilkul nahi Karan. (Not at all Karan).”
Then the Khatron Ke khiladi 14 winner says, “Bura laga tha mujhe jab time god nahi bana tha mein. Aur har baar bura laag raha hain is cheez pe. (I felt bad when I didn’t become the Time God. This thing continues to bother me.)” Shilpa says that she thought differently.
In response, Mehra recites a shayari, “Is dosti mein mein aur kuch na kar saka tha, samandar bhi paas tha aur ghar bhi jalta raha tha.”
