Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan asks Shilpa Shirodkar to name 'least important contestant'; latter accuses THIS person of 'provoking'

Bigg Boss 18 promises non-stop entertainment! The viewers eagerly anticipate the weekend ka vaar episode as host Salman Khan takes over the stage. In the forthcoming weekend ka vaar episode, Salman will be seen asking contestant Shilpa Shirodkar to name the least important contestant on the show. After this was asked, Shilpa called Rajat Dalal the "least important."

While interacting with Shilpa Shirodkar, host Salman Khan asked the actress to name a contestant who according to her is least important in the Bigg Boss 18 house. She called Rajat Dalal "least important." Giving a reason for the same, Shilpa added that she and Rajat don't ever get along. They always fight. He provokes her and he never listens to her. She mentioned that this is the reason she thinks Rajat is the least important contestant in Bigg Boss house.

For the uninformed, Shilpa Shirodkar formed a close bond with Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena on Bigg Boss 18 house. Shilpa also had her fair share of ups and downs with both actors. She also shares a close bond with Chum Darang.

Several shocking revelations and unexpected eliminations will be seen in the weekend ka vaar episode. Also, Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan will reportedly be seen on a weekend ka vaar episode along with host Salman Khan.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, Aditi Mistry, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra entered as wildcards on November 19. Ever since then, the viewers have been on the edge of their seats to witness more dramatic clashes amongst the contestants. Before Aditi, Edin and Yamini, Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee stepped into the Bigg Boss house as wild cards.

This week -Vivian Dsena, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor and Karan Veer Mehra- are nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18.

Bigg Boss Season 18 premiered on October 6 and airs every day. Stay tuned to learn more exciting updates about Salman Khan's show.

