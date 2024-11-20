Bigg Boss 18: Namrata Shirodkar's birthday wish for sister Shilpa Shirodkar is too heartwarming; says 'Come home with...'

Shilpa Shirodkar, who has been in the entertainment world since 1989, celebrates her 51st birthday today (November 20). She is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, where her fans are seeing her real personality for the first time. On Shilpa's special day, her sister Namrata Shirodkar wished the actress a happy birthday by sharing a sweet birthday post. Namrata expressed her wish to see Shilpa win the Bigg Boss trophy.

Taking to her social media account, Namrata Shirodkar posted a heartfelt video wishing her sister Shilpa Shirodkar a happy birthday. The video includes several pictures of Namrata with Shilpa. In the post, Namrata wrote, "Happy Birthday to the bestest sister in the world @shilpashirodkar73. I am watching you everyday on #BiggBoss18 and you are rocking it!!! Rooting for you to come home with the trophy."

Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara also wished her aunt Shilpa on this special day by sharing a heartfelt birthday post. Sharing a video with Shilpa Shirodkar, Sitara wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the superwoman, Shilpa mumma @shilpashirodkar73 It’s so much fun watching you in #BiggBoss18 and you’re playing so well!! Cheering for you always!"

Speaking about Namrata Shirodkar, the actress is married to popular star Mahesh Babu. The couple are parents to a son and a daughter. Shilpa has been a part of the industry since the 1980s and has worked with several veteran actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda and more.

Coming back to Shilpa Shirodkar, the actress is currently winning hearts with her unfiltered personality on Bigg Boss 18. On Salman Khan's show, she formed a close bond with Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. While her friendship with them is quite famous, Shilpa also had her fair share of ups and downs with both actors. Shilpa also shares a close bond with Chum Darang.

This week -Vivian Dsena, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor and Karan Veer Mehra- are nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18.

