Report: Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18’s FIRST PROMO to be out this weekend

The anticipation for Bigg Boss 18 is over the roof as the makers recently dropped the first teaser of the upcoming season. It has also been confirmed that Salman Khan will be back with hosting duties, as earlier this month he was spotted shooting for the promo. Now, reports suggest viewers can expect the first promo of Bigg Boss 18 this weekend.

Times Now/ Telly Talk India reported that their sources have revealed that the makers are all set to showcase the upcoming season of the Salman Khan-hosted show in a new avatar. “The set is almost ready. While Salman shot for the promo in a lot of pain as he had a rib injury around that time as he was shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar as well, he has recovered almost fully and is all set to host Bigg Boss 18 in high spirits,” shared the source.

Check out the Bigg Boss 18 teaser that was released earlier this week:

In the recently released teaser, the theme for Bigg Boss 18 is revealed – Time Ka Taandav. The teaser starts with Salman Khan saying, "Bigg Boss dekhenge gharwaloon ka future. Ab hoga time ka taandav (Bigg Boss will see the future of the housemates. Now, time will play a crucial part for contestants)."

Earlier this month, Salman Khan was spotted on the sets shooting for the show's promo. This confirmed that the Bollywood actor will be resuming his hosting duties.

While there’s no confirmation about the contestants who will appear in this season, reports suggest popular Telugu actresses Sameera Reddy and Anita have been confirmed as contestants along with Bollywood's Isha Koppikar. Names of Nia Sharma, Shiney Ahuja, Dalljiet Kaur and Karan Patel have also popped up for the speculative contestants list.

The winner of the last season, Bigg Boss 17 was Munawar Faruqui with Abhishek Kumar as the runner-up.

