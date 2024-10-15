Bigg Boss 18: Andy Kumar calls Rajat Dalal 'most annoying' contestant; says THIS about Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik

Bigg Boss 18 has been making huge waves. From Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's ugly spats to Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey's clash, the housemates have already started picking fights. Well, expressing his opinion on the current track of the Salman Khan-hosted show, former Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar shared his thoughts on Twitter. The BB 7 fame called Rajat Dalal the 'most annoying' contestant. He also shared his thoughts about Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Andy Kumar wrote, "#RajatDalal is the most annoying contestant. Anything he says makes no sense. Someone who thinks he knows everything usually knows nothing at all! #BiggBoss18."

Take a look at the tweet here:

He also raised an objection about Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik talking about Avinash Mishra behind his back. The VJ penned, "Why did #EishaSingh and #AliceKaushik bitch about their best friend #AvinashMishra? #BiggBoss18."

Take a look at the tweet here:

In the latest episode, the master of the house announced a task to decide who will become the Time God and receive special powers. In the activity area, BB instructed the housemates to nominate a contestant whom they believed would struggle to handle the responsibilities of the house. During the task, Nyrraa Banerji singled out Rajat Dalal as 'incapable' and mentioned that he might not what portions of food one should make. Following this, the powerlifter expressed his anger at her.

In addition to this, Karan Veer Mehra's fight with Avinash Mishra was another highlight. Karan called Avinash ‘Ashish’, and the latter replied, "This is Bigg Boss 18. This is Avinash Mishra. Naam yaad rakhna, zindagi bhar yaad rahega." (Remember the name; you will remember it for the rest of your life). The Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor took a sarcastic jibe at him and remarked, "Jaanta kaun hai tere ko?" (Who knows you?).

In the upcoming episode, Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena will be seen locking horns. During the nomination task, Avinash Mishra and Shilpa Shirodkar will get into a a heated exchange of words. The actress claims that the Titli actor has personal grudges against her.

