Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 24: Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra lock horns; former says, Abe baap hu ache se baat kar, Raipur yaad….’

In the October 24 episode of Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan ranked the housemates based on their contributions to the household. Rajat Dalal received the highest rank, followed by Vivian Dsena in second place. Meanwhile, Muskan Bamne and Tajinder Bagga were ranked last, earning them the label of "expiry soon," which put them at risk of eviction alongside Sara Khan. The Bigg Boss 18 house was filled with emotions as another task unfolded among the housemates.

Bigg Boss announced a task wherein the housemates had to sacrifice a personal belonging to satisfy Avinash and Arfeen, who had the entire power over rations. If pleased by the sacrifice, the two would decide to whom and how much food to provide; if not, no food would be given for the entire week.

During the ration task, the classic rivals of Bigg Boss 18, the actor from the serial Nath, and the winner of Khatron ke Khiladi 14 lock horns yet again, as the former denies Shilpa’s ration demand. Shilpa Shirodkar got emotional as she sacrificed her daughter and husband’s photograph in the fire pit, demanding chicken for Karan Veer, coffee for Vivian, and other food items.

As Avinash refused to provide food, Karan Veer became furious, which led to a tiff between the two. Avinash asked Karan Veer to shut up as the latter was continuously pinning the former and telling him what to do. Reacting to this, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner said, “Abe baap hu ache se baat kar, Raipur yaad aa raha hai” (Talk to me nicely, I am your father. Do you remember Raipur). The argument between the two continued until the ration task resumed. Their cold war has again flared into a conflict; will this rivalry ever end?

The ration task brought tears to the housemates' eyes. Whether it was Shilpa’s photograph or Eisha Singh’s mother’s shawl, everyone experienced a whirlwind of emotions. Meanwhile, Arfeen and Avinash argued over how much ration to give and to whom as they struggled to reach a mutual agreement.

Every day, the contestants in the Bigg Boss 18 house are facing increasing challenges to their survival, resulting in constant fights and arguments. In tomorrow’s episode promo, we witnessed a significant confrontation between Shrutika Raaj and Avinash Mishra, alongside the announcement of the third eviction from the Bigg Boss 18 house. To find out who gets evicted next, stay tuned!

