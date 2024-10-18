Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Shilpa Shirodkar slips into emotional breakdown after nasty fight with Avinash Mishra over food; ‘Main yahan tumhare liye…’

So far, there have been numerous instances when Shilpa Shirodkar and Avinash Mishra got into verbal spats. The Nath actor believes that she doesn't express her thoughts and opinions on time and tries to play safe. Time and again, he has accused the former actress of trying to remain in everyone's good books. In a new promo for Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa is seen getting emotional after a huge verbal fight with Avinash over food.

The promo opens up with Shilpa Shirodkar asking Avinash Mishra to give non-vegetarian food to the housemates who eat it. Refusing the same, he states, "Nahi mam, wo nahi dunga. Main basic hi dunga. Aap veg bhi khaati hai na (No, mam, I will not give that. I will give you the basic ration only. You eat veg too, right?)." Shilpa reacts to his statements by saying, "Main kya khati hu, nahi khati hu; that's not your problem."

Meanwhile, Avinash's comment irks her. The former says, "Yahi bol raha tha. Exactly jo aap mere se karti hai na, good books mein aane ke liye baakiyon ke. Mere aap kabhi nahi aa payengi (That's what I was saying. Exactly what you do to me is get in the good books of others. You will never be able to get in my good books)." An angry Shilpa begins shouting and explains to him that she isn't bothered about getting into his good books.

Their heated confrontation and exchange of pointed remarks make things worse, as the argument continues to escalate. Shilpa retorts, "Main yahan tumhare liye nahi aayi hun. Vegetarian logo ke liye veg banega. Non veg logon ke liye non veg lagega (I have not come here for you. Vegetarians will have veg food. Non-vegetarians will have non-veg food)."

Lastly, Avinash firmly announces that he will not give food. After the nasty fight, Shirodkar breaks down, and Chum Darang consoles her. The coming episode will also have Chum Darang and Chahat Pandey engaging in a fight after the latter tries to cook her share of food in the kitchen.

