Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 30: ‘Nazre nahi hat ti mujhse,’ says Avinash Mishra to Chaahat Pandey during an argument

In the October 30 episode of Bigg Boss 18, the morning started with disappointment for the housemates as Sara Khan and Tajinder Bagga refused to provide the unch ration. Though a few housemates were fine with it, claiming that they had been providing extra rations for the last two days, Sara and Tajinder decided not to give lunch today. Avinash Mishra questioned the housemates on this issue, as he refused to provide basic food only once, making him look like the villain. The housemates had varied explanations for this.

The famous rivals of the Bigg Boss 18 house, Avinash and Chaahat Pandey, engage in a spat once again. Bigg Boss had assigned the actress the duty of distributing work and supervising it. In the evening, Chaahat asked her former co-actor to complete his duty of washing utensils. The Nath actor asked Chaahat to chill as he would complete his duty. This led to an argument between the two.

Avinash said, “Koi aur milta nahi hai kya, mujhse itna pyaar mat karo (Don’t you find anyone else; don’t love me so much)." He further said, “Nazre nahi hat ti mujhse (You cannot take your eyes off me).” This made Chaahat furious, leading to her breaking down into tears; she was seen saying, “Mere se nahi hoga, Me nahi kar sakti hu (I cannot do it anymore).”

It seems Avinash and Chaahat’s rivalry has no end. The Bigg Boss house was transformed into ‘Tandavgarh’ for the task of appointing the new Time God. Shilpa Shirodkar was the queen, while Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra were two sons fighting against each other for the throne of Time God.

In the task, Karan Veer and Vivian had to highlight each other's negatives and provide strong points as to why they should be appointed as the time god. With a lot of revelations, Vivian Dsena gets appointed as the new time god. During the task, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner mentioned that he was jealous of Vivian Dsena, as the latter is more handsome and has done a lot more work than him. The new Time God is about to change everyone’s duties; stay updated to know what happens next.

