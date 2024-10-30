Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 29: Rajat Dalal gets physically violent with Avinash Mishra; Karan Veer Mehra wants to slap the latter

In the October 29 episode of Bigg Boss 18, the atmosphere was tense as the housemates were still upset with Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik due to an incident from the previous night. Shilpa Shirodkar and Chaahat Pandey were seen discussing with Karan Veer Mehra how the Shakti actor had been banging utensils intentionally, while the Nath actor was making noise to prevent his co-actor from sleeping peacefully. In response to this, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner remarked, “One person is ready to receive this season’s first slap,” hinting at Avinash.

Karan Veer was seen asking Avinash whether his behavior was genuine or if he was merely acting for the show. He also used curse words directed at the four members involved in the nighttime incident. Rajat warned Avinash that he could adopt any persona he wanted, but he should never harass a girl. The YouTuber was frustrated with how the four were disturbing a girl’s sleep and attempting to harass her.

This warning escalated into a physical confrontation between the YouTuber and Avinash. Rajat pushed the Nath actor against the wall, resulting in a violent altercation. Avinash said, “Nahi phat rahi hai, na hi phategi” (I am not scared, nor will I be). While Eisha Singh tried to stop the two, the entire house stood against Avinash. The issue became the talk of the house, and so Sara Khan and Tajinder Bagga were also discussing whether to provide basic food to Avinash or not.

Advertisement

Watch the latest promo of the show:

Bigg Boss announced that the nomination task for Week 3 was about to begin, and the housemates whose names were called would receive a shock. Each housemate was invited into the confession room one by one to nominate two people along with their reasons while simultaneously receiving a shock. Eisha Singh was seen crying as she struggled to handle the shock and pain. Additionally, there was a heated argument between best friends Shehzada Dhami and Shrutika Raaj.

The nominated contestants for this week are Shehzada Dhami, Arfeen Khan, Shrutika Raaj, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, and Shilpa Shirodkar. Meanwhile, in the promo of the next episode, the housemates were seen performing their next task to choose Bigg Boss 18’s new ‘Time God’.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 28: Shehzada Dhami uses cuss word for Shilpa Shirodkar; Avinash Mishra calls Chaahat Pandey 'unhygienic'