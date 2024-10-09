Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar recalls slipping into 'severe depression' after parents' demise; 'My husband left everything and we moved to India'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death and depression.

It is true that the Bigg Boss 18 house has already turned chaotic because of several arguments among the contestants, but there are certain instances when the housemates got candid about their lives and shared unheard anecdotes. In the last episode (October 7), Shilpa Shirodkar opened up about the emotional struggle that she went through after her parents' deaths. The actress also recalled slipping into depression and mentioned how her husband supported her in the tough time.

Talking to advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, Shilpa said, "Jab mere mummy papa guzar gaye, 2008 mein main sever depression mein gayi. Aparesh, jo apne career mein itna achaa kar raha tha apne life mein, usne sab chhoda aur hum log India aaye (When my parents passed away, I went into severe depression in 2008. Aparesh, who was doing so well in his career and life, left everything, and we came to India)."

She went on to add, "Matlab aaj agar Aparesh tika rehta ki nahi main nahi karunga aur tujhe hi sacrifice karna hai, aaj wo ek alag banking world hota (I mean, if Aparesh had said, 'I won’t give up my career; you make the sacrifice, then today he would have been in a completely different place in the banking world)." After listening to Shilpa, Gunratna explained that it takes 35 years for a politician to build his career, whereas an actor becomes a great personality in 50 years.

The lawyer also remarked, "Tum do teen log the jo woh line mein chal sakte the (You were one of the few who could have achieved that level of fame in the showbiz)."

The Bewafa Sanam actress emphasized having no regret, but Sadavarte mentioned that she might not regret her decision, but the viewers regret not having her on the screens. He added that an artist's life is not only of their own, but they become a part of their audience's family. Lastly, Gunratna expressed his admiration for Shilpa, Madhuri Dixit, and Kangana Ranaut.

For the unversed, 18 contestants are locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. They are Muskan Bamne, Chum Darang, Hemlata Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Nyrraa Banerjee, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chaahat Pandey, Alice Kaushik, and Arfeen Khan.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

