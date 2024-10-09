Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Chaahat Pandey calls out Vivian Dsena's 'attitude' as they lock horns during nominations; latter says, 'people who deserve it...'

It has only been a couple of days since the contestants got locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, and they are trying to get to know each other. However, the show has already turned dramatic, with the housemates creating lots of chaos with their arguments and ugly spats. After arguing over the sleeping arrangements, Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey will be seen locking horns during the nominations. While the Nath actress nominates Vivian, the latter targets her with his pointed remarks.

The upcoming episode will have the first nomination of the season. During the process, Chaahat explains that she believes that the Madhubala actor has a strong attitude, and hence she nominates him. Replying to her claims, Dsena remarks that he shows attitude to people who deserve it. His explanation did not go well with her, and an irked Chaahat asked him, "Kisi ne pucha aapko (Did anybody ask you?)." Responding to her, Vivian commented, "Tere se baat kari? (Did I talk to you?)"

Clapping back at him, Chaahat warns, "Aye, tere se mere se nahi kar na (Don't you dare talk to me like that)." Meanwhile, Shilpa Shirodkar steps in to intervene and attempts to calm her down. However, Pandey seems so furious that it looks like she is in no mood to stay silent.

In the last episode (October 8), after Vivian mentions having no bed to sleep in, Chaahat approaches him and asks the actor whether he can switch places. The actress cited his snoring habit as a major disturbance for her. She insists Vivian shift into the bed with Shrutika, but he dismisses the idea. Vivian explains his habit of throwing his hands and legs during sleep, stating that he doesn't want to hurt anyone in sleep.

Advertisement

While Chaahat continues to make him change his bed, Vivian asks her to sort the matter out on her own. Eventually, their discussion turns into an argument, and the Sirf Tum actor retorts, “Sunn order na suna ladki (Don’t order me around)."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Bigg Boss 18 updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 written update October 8: Shehzada Dhami and Avinash Mishra lock horns; former says, 'aisi jagah pe soya, jahan...'