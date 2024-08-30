Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli calls Arbaz Patel 'forever darpok' after latter does THIS sweet gesture

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel are among the popular contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 5. Along with their strong personalities, their bond has also been grabbing eyeballs. The two have often shown their friendship towards each other and also are vocal about their feelings. Now, in the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Nikki and Arbaz's sweet gesture towards each other can be seen.

In the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Arbaz writes, 'I miss you' on the wall of the window. Aarya asks Arbaz Patel, "Why did you write 'I miss you'?" Abhijeet Sawant then informs Nikki Tamboli that Arbaz wrote, "I miss you," for her.

Amidst the task, Nikki Tamboli got up and made a heart on the washroom's door and while blushing she wrote, "Forever darpok Arbaz Patel." Meanwhile, Aarya told Arbaz, "You should stay away from her" and Arbaz nodded. The caption of this promo read, "त्याच्या emotions चा बनलाय जोक, तिच्यासाठी तो आहे डरपोक!"

Watch promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here-

Led by Riteish Deshmukh, Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has been grabbing the immense limelight considering its popularity and interesting contestants. From arguments to friendships and relationships, the show is popular for everything and has been creating immense buzz on the internet. After four successful seasons, the fifth season has been receiving immense love from the audience.

Advertisement

So far, the journey of four contestants ended in Bigg Boss Marathi 5. Purushottam Patil, Yogita Chavan, Nikhil Damle, and Irina Rudakova have been evicted from the show.

The controversial reality show premiered on July 28, 2024, and features several prominent personalities from various sectors. The contestants of Riteish Deshmukh-led show are Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel, Varsha Usgaonkar, Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar, Pandharinath Kamble, Janhavi Killekar, Ghanshyam Darvade, Abhijeet Sawant, Vaibhav Chavan, Aarya Jadhao, Suraj Chavan and Dhananjay Powar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Riteish Deshmukh reveals Akshay Kumar sent THIS risky text from his phone to Vidya Balan