Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Riteish Deshmukh announces Ankita Walawalkar's exit, but there's a happy surprise

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting a lot of love from the audience. The show took an exciting turn last week when the contestants were supposed to play their games as couples. In the previous episode, Riteish Deshmukh announced that nominated contestant Ankita Walawalkar was being eliminated from the house. The announcement came forth with an interesting no-eviction twist, which was revealed later.

In yesterday's episode (September 1, 2024) of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, after the elimination announcement, Ankita was left teary-eyed while other contestants from the show also got emotional hearing about Walawalkar's exit.

She bid an emotional adieu to Dhananjay and Suraj while others including Arbaz Patel and Abhijeet Sawant were moved by her elimination. As Ankita reached the exit door, the door opened with a message revealing the 'no eviction' twist, which left Walawalkar elated.

As it was revealed that Ankita's elimination announcement was just a prank, Ankita got happy tears while Dhananjay and Suraj immediately hugged her and celebrated with her.

In the Bhaucha Dhakka episode, Riteish Deshmukh reprimanded Arbaz Patel for his behavior and aggression. He questioned his getting affected by Nikki Tamboli and Abhijeet Sawant's pure friendship despite having a girlfriend in real life. He also questioned the rest of the contestants for sympathizing with Arbaz and not asking relevant questions to him.

The Ved actor appreciated Nikki and Abhijeet Sawant's gameplay throughout the week and lauded Sawant for his sportsmanship and ability to handle things with Arbaz in a mature way.

Furthermore, Deskhmukh exposed Nikki and Arbaz's patch-up video and revealed that the duo already sorted out their differences while the rest of the contestants were busy choosing sides and having an opinion about their bond.

The Dhamaal actor also appreciated Janhvi Killekar's gameplay when she went against Abhijeet Sawant in one of the tasks.

