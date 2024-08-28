Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Abhijeet Sawant and Arbaz Patel's MASSIVE FIGHT; former says 'Mazhi family pan bahar aahe'

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has taken a drastic turn with BFFs Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's fight. The duo shared a great bond, which was often portrayed as more than just being friends. In the upcoming episodes, Arbaz Patel will have a massive fight with Nikki Tamboli's bestie, Abhijeet Sawant. Since Day 1, Patel has not liked Tamboli and Sawant's friendship.

Arbaz Patel lock horns with Abhijeet Sawant in Bigg Boss Marathi 5

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Arbaz's bottled-up anger against Abhijeet Sawant finally seems to have come out in an aggressive fight. Arbaz and Nikki got into an argument, during which Patel mentioned that Tamboli was trying to hurt her with her new partnership with Abhijeet Sawant. This time around, Sawant gave it back to Patel, and the duo indulged in a massive fight.

Abhijeet told Arbaz, "Mi tula sangtoye ki hurt malapan hotay. Tu jya veda bolto, mala pan hurt hotay. Mazhi family pan bahar aahe. Tu jya padati ne boltoy, malapan hurt hotay."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

(I also feel bad. The way you say things, I also get hurt. I also have a family outside.)

The Indian Idol 1 winner added, "Tula kadla pahija tu kay boltoy. Tu vichar kar (You should understand what you are saying. You should think). To this, Arbaz mentioned that he never took Abhijeet's name and never said that he hurt him.

Advertisement

Abhijeet asked him what hurt him and if it was related to him, but Arbaz didn't give a proper response.

Nikki Tammboli and Arbaz Patel's fight

In the previous Bhaucha Dhakka episode, the show's host, Riteish Deshmukh, allowed Nikki Tamboli to see a few clips and hear what her friends talked about her behind her back. Tamboli was shocked to see Arbaz, Janhvi, Vaibhav, and Ghanshyam gossiping and talking ill about her. She was visibly hurt by the revelation.

Furthermore, when asked, Tamboli expressed her disappointment in how her friends betrayed her and added that she would make sure that none of them lifted the winner's trophy. She also announced her exit from the group.

Bigg Boss made Nikki Tamboli's jodi with Abhijeet Sawant

As a task, Bigg Boss divided the contestants into a team of two. While Arbaz wished to pair with Nikki, Bigg Boss played a googly and made Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki's partner, leaving Patel disappointed. Furthermore, Arbaz got paired with Nikki's arch-rival, Aarya Jhadao.

Advertisement

Arbaz mentioned to the other contestants how Nikki is trying to instigate him by pretending to be happy with Abhijeet Sawant. Patel, who never liked Tamboli and Sawant's friendship, found it difficult to control his anger and emotions.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode, Irina Rudakova was evicted from the show. The previous Bhaucha Dhakka episode was mostly dedicated to actress Janhvi Killekar. Riteish Deshmukh reprimanded her for her actions and revealed that the audience feels she is the worst contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi's history.

Furthermore, Killekar was given a punishment to stay inside the jail for the entire week and was also not involved in the rest of the Bhaucha Dhakka episode.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Contestants tease Nikki Tamboli by singing 'Thukrake Mera Pyaar' as she decides to leave Arbaz Patel's group; WATCH