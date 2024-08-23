Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Varsha Usgaonkar becomes peace-maker between Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli; WATCH

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is gaining a lot of audience. The show is getting more interesting with each passing episode. In the recent episode, best friends Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli had a major fight. The duo has been inseparable; however, owing to their fight, they maintained their distance from each other. As per the new promo of the show, the duo will soon patch up, and the credit goes to Varsha Usgaonkar.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Arbaz Patel, Nikki Tamboli, and Varsha Usgaonkar, along with others, can be seen in the kitchen area. Varsha initiated the topic of Arbaz-Nikki's fight and played her senior card. In a lighter conversation, she asks Arbaz about how he was feeling, leaving him to smile.

Nikki, too, asked the same thing. Usgaonkar asked Arbaz to answer his friend's question. Later, Nikki stepped ahead to hug Arbaz, and the duo patched up after a fight, leaving their friends cheering for them.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5:

More about Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli's fight

Arbaz and Nikki are in one group, while their rivals are in another. However, Nikki and Abhijeet Sawant (from the other team) are great friends and often talk to each other. This irritates Arbaz as he asks Nikki to align her loyalty to one group.

Recently, when Nikki spoke to Abhijeet after a fight, Arbaz lost his calm and asked Nikki to form her group with the other team. Nikki tries to make him understand that she is cordial to other people but is loyal to her group. In a fit of rage, both Nikki and Arbaz shouted at each other.

More about Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's bond

Right from day 1, Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel bonded well with each other and formed a group along with Janhvi Killekar, Vaibhav Chavan, and Ghanshyam Darode. While their team sticks with each other, they also fight with each other but patch up later.

In the initial episodes, Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli indulge in healthy flirting, which leads to people linking them up. Arbaz also made a heart shape for Nikki with chopped tomatoes. The duo performed a dance number during one of the tasks and received rave reviews and love from the viewers.

Arbaz Patel's gift for Nikki Tamboli's birthday

Recently, Arbaz won the captaincy of the house. However, Bigg Boss gave him a choice to opt for a luxury budget for his team in return for the captaincy. Thinking about the well-being of the housemates, he sacrificed his captaincy. He was also given the power to appoint the new captain of the house, and he gave the captaincy to Nikki Tamboli.

In a conversation with Ankita Walawalkar, Arbaz mentioned that he gave Nikki the captaincy as a birthday gift. He revealed having a discussion with Nikki about her birthday present, and she expressed her wish to become the captain of the house. Patel added that he told Nikki that he would consider it if he was given a choice. Arbaz added that he wanted to stay on his word and give the captaincy to Nikki.

So far, Purushottam Patil, Nikhil Damble, and Yogita Chavan have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Marathi 5.

