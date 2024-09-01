Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Riteish Deshmukh questions Arbaz Patel's feelings for Nikki Tamboli despite being in a committed relationship in real life

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The previous week was filled with a lot of controversies. Arbaz and Nikki's controversial relationship dominated the previous week. As host of the show Riteish Deshmukh took over the Bhaucha Dhakka episode, he exposed Arbaz's feelings for Nikki despite being in a relationship with someone in his real life.

Riteish Deshmukh questions Arbaz Patel in Bigg Boss Marathi 5

Riteish Deshmukh asked Arbaz Patel why he gets so affected by Nikki Tamboli and Abhijeet Sawant's friendship despite being in a committed relationship in real life.

Riteish said, "Gelya aathvadiyat tumi guest samor mahdaala astaat ke tumhi committed aahat toh ithe ticha arth kay lavaycha? Arbaz tumhala traas kay hotoy? Tumhala maahit nahi ke tumhala traas kay hoto pann tumhala traas hoto aani tumhi committed pann aahat."

Take a look at a recent Bhauch Dhakka episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

(In the previous week, you mentioned being in a committed relationship, what does that mean here? Arbaz, why are you so affected? You don't know that you're affected, but you are and you are affected by them too.)

Riteish Deshmukh further added, "Mala ashchariya waathtaat ki garat konhala hi prashna vicharaecha asa vaatla nahi. Arbaz, ashi konti patti aahe je tumhi hey sagdayacha dodyavar bandhli aahe?"

(It is so surprising that nobody else among the housemates thought of asking you this question. Arbaz, how have you managed to get the housemates so blinded?)

Riteish Deshmukh appreciates Nikki Tamboli and Abhijeet Sawant

In Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Riteish went ahead to applaud Abhijeet and Nikki's performance in the previous week and mentioned how they stood out by their unique personalities and not following the herd. Deshmukh added that the entire week was dedicated to all housemates waiting to find faults in anything and everything that Nikki and Abhijeet do.

The Hey Baby actor added that it looked like the entire house was behind Nikki and Abhijeet and the rest 10 contestants' herd was headed by Arbaz Patel.

Riteish also mentioned how Abhijeet took a firm stand for himself and asked Arbaz to not give a different angle to his friendship with Nikki as he has a life outside and his family is watching. Despite of Sawant's words, Patel kept on talking about being affected by Nikki and Abhijeet's friendship.

Riteish Deshmukh lashed out at Aarya Jadhao

Riteish Deshmukh called out Aarya for befriending Arbaz and Vaibhav in merely a week while she was against them for the past one month. He added that Aarya's game is completely dependent on Nikki's reaction and opposing to almost everything that she does.

Riteish Deshmukh played Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's patch-up clip

Riteish Deshmukh gave a reality check to all the contestants siding with Patel and feeling that he was being wronged by Tamboli and claimed that Patel was only playing a victim card while he had already patched up with Nikki after their fight.

In the clip that played on the TV sets, Arbaz and Nikki were seen sitting in proximity while they discussed their issues. The duo shared a hug and clearly sorted things out. Despite a perfect patch-up, Patel pretended to be extremely hurt and distraught, misleading the housemates.

The video clip was a revelation for many. While Ankita and Aarya weren't moved by the revelation, Vaibhav told Patel that he didn't find his ways right.

