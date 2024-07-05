PICS: Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli goes bold again in black tube top; Fans call her ‘hottest’

Nikki Tamboli turns heads yet again! The Bigg Boss 14 fame dropped jaws and raised eyebrows as she dropped a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. Netizens are in awe of her look and the perfect curves that she flaunted. Let’s take a look at her outfit.

Nikki Tamboli drops jaws in black tube top

On July 5, Nikki Tamboli turned heads with her latest photoshoot, showcasing a chic and stylish ensemble. The actress wore a striking black tube top that perfectly highlighted her toned physique. She paired the top with a long, white denim skirt, creating a stunning contrast that accentuated her curves.

Nikki's choice of keeping her hair open and letting her long locks flow freely framed her face and suited the look. Flaunting her perfect curves with confidence, Nikki's look was both edgy and sophisticated.

Check out Nikki Tamboli’s pictures here:

The pictures are uploaded by the actress with the caption, “Embrace your sensuality and let the world crave for more.”

Reaction of netizens

Fans of the Bigg Boss 14 contestant went gaga over her pictures as one user wrote, “This is officially the hottest pictures of the day on Instagram.” Another commented, “Too hot.”

A few also compared her to the American businesswoman and model Kim Kardashian and wrote, “Kim kardashian of India is here (fire emojis).”

Apurva Padgaonkar, husband of Divya Agarwal, wrote that Nikki looks like a mermaid. To this, Tamboli replied, “I am.”

About Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli’s powerful performance inside the house of Bigg Boss 14 garnered her a substantial fanbase, which helped her to emerge as a second runner-up; meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik lifted the season’s trophy. Although she came to be known as the tantrum queen, she left the house with some close bonds. She is still good friends with Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin.

After Bigg Boss 14, the social media sensation showcased her daring side in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she got eliminated along with Vishal Aditya Singh. She has also extensively worked in Tamil and Telugu film industry.

