Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Cyrus Broacha on doing reality show, 'You either grow in it or you really regret'

Cyrus Broacha is a popular name in the entertainment industry and has been entertaining the audience since the 90s. He has been a part of several reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Champion Chaalbaaz among others. Broacha is also an anchor, theatre personality, political satirist, and columnist too. The 51-year-old is looking forward to his journey in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, and before entering the show, he had this exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Read on:

On entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

I am not exactly the kind of guy who hides anything. I am pretty straightforward, I cry, scream, shout. I am so badly behaved that I will be quite comfortable in Gurgaon (laughs). The areas of concern are just surviving inside the house in terms of food, sleep, and toilet. I like to pee a lot, I am very worried about things. I like to sleep early, wake up early, work out, and talk a lot.

On doing basic household chores for survival

I don't know anything. I am the worst, and I was shooting something at Madh Island, and I was given a list of probable 6-7 people, who are joining the show. They all are apparently super famous, young, and know how to cook as they are well-versed in a lot of things. I am a product of the 80s and the 90s, who grew up in South Bombay. I can't cook, I can't put a toaster on, I can't toast, clean. During the pandemic, I was thrown out of the kitchen and bathroom by my mother and wife. I was given no work except to take care of the dogs.

Cyrus on not following Bigg Boss

I am not going to lie, I am not a big follower of this show basically because I am a sports lover. I don't watch anything beyond sports. However, on social media, I have watched it in bits and pieces. I only remember Sajid Khan and MC Stan from last year. I thought Sajid re-invented himself in the first few episodes and then it changed a little bit. It was interesting to see his this side because I don't him know that well anymore. I've worked a lot with him, so I sort of know him. It's interesting to see whether people change a little or not but again they are trying to survive, so I understand that as well.



Cyrus on things that he can't bear

It could be anything and everything like the air-conditioning because I sweat a lot, and I am constantly fighting with people. So, I am very worried. Some people say it's cold, and make it 24, 27 and they fry me. Secondly, I am a gym addict. I like to be there every morning and work out in peace. Thirdly, I like to sleep early because in the last 4-5 years I sleep at 9 or 9:15 and wake up at 4:30, so it's very sad that I don't have someone like Baba Ramdev in the show, who wakes up early and do something with their lives.

Cyrus on going inside with a clean slate

I think I am going in as a very dark horse because I don't have any strategy. Honestly, I am just thinking about how I'll survive emotionally the first day, and hopefully grow from there slowly. I am trying to be positive because this is a new experience and whenever you try to do something different, you either grow or you really regret it. However, either way, it's a blessing.

Does being a comedian give him an upper hand as an entertainer than others?

If it's about winning then the real strategy is in getting people to like you and that's with people who are more transparent and identify with them etc. I have got a very hard task doing that, I am slightly on the older side of the spectrum here. Everyone would be entertaining because of their quirks or eccentricities or politics or fighting. So, I don't think that (comedy) is going to be a major factor that will help people go forward. I think the good thing about Bigg Boss is if you just be you, then if you win or lose, you are happy with yourself. When you are trying to be someone else and trying to be something that you are not, the audience will see through and you get exposed. I'll just try to be myself. Luckily, I've got super little talent, I don't know what else I can be.

