Bigg Boss: Jad Hadid flashing b*tt to Zubair Khan's 'two-rupee aurat’ comment; 5 times Salman Khan got angry

Bigg Boss has been an undeniably popular and controversial reality show, that captivates viewers with its engaging content. Whether you love it or hate it, you simply can't ignore it! Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, this show has become a beloved household favourite, serving entertaining content to its dedicated audience. Across various seasons, there have been instances that tested Salman Khan's patience. From contestants crossing boundaries with offensive remarks to engaging in heated arguments, some have managed to annoy the host and Bigg Boss alike. Salman Khan has witnessed moments when even he couldn't keep his cool and had to school the contestants for behaving properly.

Here are times when Salman Khan lost his cool with Bigg Boss contestants:

Jad Hadid:

Jad Hadid, who is a part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, recently got schooled by Salman Khan for his inappropriate action on the show. In a recent episode, Jad Hadid and Bebika Dhurve got involved in an argument over house duties. It all started when Jad and Falaq were discussing house duties and Bebika Dhurve also joined the conversation out of nowhere. Jad told Falaq and others, "I do not want to talk to this girl." Jad asked Dhurve to stay out of the conversation. Bebika got angry at his remark and called him "fake" from "head to toe." She also called out Hadid for showing his real side. Of Bebika's remark, Jad could not stay calm and he flashed his b*tt to her out of anger. Bebika shouted at Jad for his "bad behavior" and was heard saying, "I can't stay in this house." She also brought her luggage to the entrance of the Bigg Boss house. She urged Bigg Boss to take action against him.

In the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Jad for his action and said that flashing his b*tt to her out of anger might be normal in UAE but it is not acceptable in India. The superstar scolded him for his action and asked said that this was absolutely shocking. Salman made Jad apologize to everyone including Bebika and made him feel sorry for his misbehaviour. Jad then joined his hands and apologised to everyone for his action.

Paras Chhabra:

During Season 13 of Bigg Boss, in a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan exposed Paras Chhabra's game and made revelations about his then-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Salman also pointed out that Paras and Mahira's bond seemed more than just friendship, accusing Paras of using Mahira for the game. Paras tried to defend himself and claimed that the show's creatives were portraying him wrongly. This angered Salman, who sternly asked Paras to lower his voice. Despite the housemates urging him to be quiet, Paras continued to speak against Salman. This angered Salman even more, who cautioned him to maintain a respectful tone while addressing him. Salman said, "Tu na…keep your voice down,” he said. Paras still kept talking due to which Salman lost his cool and said, "Mei apni pe aajau tuje thik kar dunga bahar mil.'

Watch the video here-

Zubair Khan:

Zubair Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 11, hosted by Salman Khan. Zubair's inappropriate behavior towards his female contestants and his lewd questions about Arshi Khan's character was the reason Salman scolded him. Zubair’s ‘two-rupee aurat’ statement for Arshi Khan, vexed the host who reprimanded him during the Weekend Ka Vaar. While scolding him, the actor called him ‘nalla don’ and said, “Kasam khuda ki, tere ko kutta nahi bana diya na,to mera naam Salman nahi.''

Imam Siddiqui:

Imam Siddiqui was a part of Bigg Boss Season 6. In one of the weekend ka vaar episodes, Salman Khan asked contestants to nominate each other. Imam arrogantly named Niketan, who was already a captain and said Niketan should be thrown out of the house. Salman reminded Imam that a captain could not be nominated, but Imam was adamant. He also snubbed about how he had cast Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta and how he’ll win the show as his guesswork is always correct. This irked Salman. But what made him lose his cool was when Imam said ‘Time Out’. Salman blasted the designer then and there. He asked Imam to do an attitude check while conversing with him. Furthermore, he said SRK and Preity Zinta got famous on their own terms and not because Imam had cast them once.

Abhijit Bichukale:

Abhijit Bichukale was a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15 and was one of the most controversial contestants in the show. During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, host Salman Khan lost his calm at Abhijeet Bichukale for using cuss words at Pratik Sehajpal. The actor yelled at Abhijeet and said, "Ye joh gandi gandi gaaliyaan di hai tumne, agar koi tumhari family ko deta toh kaise lagta...ye warning de raha hoon, midweek aake nikal ke jaaunga baal pakad ke. Tu bolega na ghar mein aake tereko maarke jaaunga." Earlier, Abhijeet had also called Shamita Shetty, 'pair ki jooti' and was also scolded by Salman Khan.

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 2:

Speaking about the ongoing season, Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The new episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

