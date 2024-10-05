Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naaz SLAMS casting director Shadman Khan for failing to pay her dues: 'Alert...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naaz has openly slammed casting director and producer Shadman Khan for reportedly not paying her dues. The actress took out her frustration on social media by sharing a post where she opened up about her pending dues for a project, a web show titled Guilty or Not Guilty.

Falaq Naaz never shied away from expressing her opinions, and this time too, she did not refrain from speaking her mind out. She has accused Shadman Khan of doing unethical business practices and has asked the entertainment industry to boycott the director. In a long post, she started off with, "### Awareness Thread on Shadman Khan's Unethical Business Practises. I'm writing to raise awareness about Shadman Khan and his casting agency regarding the project 'Guilty or Not Guilty'. Despite having worked in casting for the past four years and living a luxurious lifestyle, he has failed to pay artists their due amounts."

The actress further expressed, "This lack of accountability is unacceptable. I urge everyone in our community to boycott Shadman until he fulfills his obligations." She alerted her fans and called the producer fake, saying that his unethical practices in the web series ‘Guilty or Not Guilty’ can’t go unchecked.

Falaq also mentioned that after a year of hard work, she still awaits payment. "It’s time for accountability. Join me in demanding justice and supporting ethical practices in our industry. #BoycottShadman #GuiltyOrNotGuilty #DemandAccountability. PS: Seems he blocked me, so kindly tag him."

Shadman, on the flip side, has not said anything about the alleged incident.

For the uninitiated, Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq on the work front is known for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was also seen in an array of TV serials ranging from Sasural Simar Ka, RadhaKrishn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Jubliee Talkies and many other varied TV soaps.

