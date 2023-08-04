EXCLUSIVE: Shafaq Naaz REACTS to sister Falaq's 'I came out of Bigg Boss but she didn't come to meet' comment

Television actress Falaq Naazz was recently seen in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Almost after four weeks of surviving in the game, she got evicted upon slipping into the bottom three with Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid. The 31-year-old spoke her heart out after the elimination, and during one of the interviews with a YouTube channel, she stated that sister Shafaq Naaz sent her a long message but didn't meet her in person. Pinkvilla reached out to Shafaq Naaz to understand her side of the story.

Shafaq Naaz on keeping things in the past

To which, Shafaq Naaz shared, "I'd like to keep the past in the past, 8-9 years back when all these things were happening that time also I did not say anything and today also I don't want to say anything at all because it's a waste of time and energy."

Shafaq on sister Falaq's claim of not meeting her

"Talking about meeting my sister, Falaq, I met her the very same night she came out but because it was late in the night so we did not get the time to sit and discuss whatever was happening, although we did had a quick chat. After that, we both were busy so we did not get a chance to talk about it. She's done her best on the show. The rumours around this matter are actually just sad, people need to get a life and spread positivity instead of rumours," said the Mahabharata actress.

An exclusive conversation of Shafaq Naaz with Pinkvilla:

Falaq Naaz's exact comment

For the unversed, Falaq appeared on Siddharth Kanan's YouTube channel after her elimination and spoke to him about the friction between her and her sister Shafaq. The comment was, "Even today it's been two days since I came out of Bigg Boss but she did not come to meet, she sent me a long message about many things but I told her these things cannot be spoken on messages but in person, I do miss my sister a lot."

Shafaq also appeared during one of the Bigg Boss OTT 2's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes hosted by Salman Khan.