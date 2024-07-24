Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Aathvi fail' Armaan Malik mocks Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh, Naezy; calls them 'Doobe hue...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting interesting every day. As seen in the latest episode of the show hosted by Anil Kapoor, Armaan Malik is seen making fun of Sana Makbul and Vishal Pandey. They claimed that they took part in the show to lift their careers. Armaan was seen discussing with Kritika Malik, his second wife and Sai Ketan Rao about how the majority of the contestants have come on the show to revive their careers.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 star Armaan Malik mocks Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria and Naezy

Armaan Malik was seen talking to Kritika Malik and Sai Ketan Rao, where he said, reportedly as per a Times Of India report, "Hoon main aathvi fail par in jaison ko na naukri par rakh sakta hoon. Saale doobe hue career lekar aaye hain jaagane ke liye (I maybe eighth fail but can employ people from Bigg Boss. They have got their sinking careers with the hope of getting better opportunities.)"

Take a look at the video here:

Armaan Malik further said that Sana Makbul's career is drowning and that Vishal is not even known so he has come inside the Bigg Boss house. Naezy was not rising in his career and so everyone, "Doobe hue career lekar aaye hain, ke yahan se thodi hype mil jaayegi (Everyone has come with sinking careers thinking they will get a bit of hype in the Bigg Boss house.)"

Armaan Malik makes fun of Lovekesh Kataria:

The YouTuber further talked about Lovekesh Kataria and revealed that he has no name of his own so to make his identity, he has stepped inside the Bigg Boss house. Armaan even labeled them as chamchas of the outside world. Well, now and then the Youtuber is seen engrossed in fights with fellow contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. From pushing Vishal Pandey during an activity, to slapping him for finding Kritika Malik beautiful, Armaan has touted controversy in the Bigg Boss house.

More about Armaan Malik:

Armaan has been hogging the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house with his two wives- Payal and Kritika Malik. The Youtuber has been slammed for promoting polygamy but he is acing the game well in the Bigg Boss.

