Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit and Vishal Pandey engage in war of words over Chhole; latter says 'main bahar chale...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is causing quite a stir. The constant disagreements and heated arguments over food and tasks have caught the attention of the viewers. Besides the nomination task, the controversial house is embroiled in the conflict between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik.

Meanwhile, a recent promo suggests a tense verbal altercation between Chandrika Dixit and Vishal. It all started because of undercooked food, leading to a confrontation between the two.

Chandrika Dixit and Vishal Pandey's war of words in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

The promo starts with everyone complimenting Vishal Pandey's Chhole. Nevertheless, Chandrika and Kritika disagreed and pointed out that they are not cooked properly. The latter said, "Chhole ko ek do seeti aur lagwata. Kachche hain chhole (It should have been cooked a bit more. It is still raw)." The Vada Pav girl also agreed to the same.

After listening to their conversation, Sana Makbul walked to Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria. The actor explained the matter to the duo. Vishal asked the YouTuber if the food was undercooked, and the latter assured him that it wasn't.

The next moment, Chandrika is seen complaining to Kritika and Armaan Malik that she asked Naezy to cook the Chhole a bit more. Armaan commented, "Ab wo yeh chahta hai ki tum special usko bolo (Now if he (Vishal) wants you to tell him especially)." After Pandey entered the scene, he said, "Agar mere paas baat aayi huyi toh meko usko ek aur seeti dene mein koi dikkat nahi thi (If it came to me, I would have no problem to cook it a little more in the pressure cooker)."

The discussion eventually turned into a war of words, and Vishal and Chandrika began making pointed remarks at each other. Taking a dig at the social media influencer, Dixit said that he would not have faced such criticism over food if he had avoided just passing the time during the dinner duties. When Vishal tried expressing his thoughts, the Vada pav girl seemingly ignored his opinion.

To this, Vishal Pandey strongly reacted and said, "Achha suno. Agar aap bol rahe ho toh bolo fir main bahar chale jaata hun. Yaa toh fir aap mere bhi baat suno Chandrika ji. Yaa toh for aapko befaltu ke mudde karna hai mere saath toh karo (Okay listen. If you are saying, then say it, and then I will go out. Or else you will have to listen to me too, Chandrika ji. And if you want to make issues out of nowhere then do it with me)."

Confronting him, Chandrika mentioned that she called him for three reasons, but he did not show up by giving several reasons to her. To this, the young social media influencer accepted he avoided her as she did not want to face him.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Chandrika aur Vishal ki ho rahi hai fight. Reason? Chole! Watch #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tonight at 9pm."

Have a look at the promo here:

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

The nominated contestants of this week are Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Armaan Malik, and Shivani Kumari. With Anil Kapoor as the host, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has already had four evictions so far. Currently, there is a buzz around the wild card entry. As of now, no name is confirmed but there are speculations about a few social media sensations.

The contestants who are currently in the game are Chandrika Dixit, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Sultan Khan, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Naezy.

