Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 17: Armaan Malik takes another jibe at Lovekesh Kataria-Elvish Yadav's bond; 'Chamcha tu hai, bahar bhi, andar bhi'

Tonight's (July 17, 2024) episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 was quite intense with a major fight between Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria. The episode also had an interesting task to elect the new Head of the house as Sana Makbul's tenure as a captain was exhausted. Amidst the task, Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria had a major altercation wherein Malik questioned Kataria's identity in the house and elsewhere.

Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria's major fight in Bigg Boss OTT 3

During the task in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Armaan Malik shared his thoughts regarding Adnaan Shaikh's changed behavior towards Lovekesh Kataria and questioned how Shaikh's stance changed overnight. This resulted in a verbal spat between Malik and Kataria. Amidst the fight, Malik stated that Kataria is always known because of someone else, hinting at his association with Elvish Yadav.

Armaan Malik said, "Apne naam se toh bann pehle. Chamcha toh tu hai, bahar bhi or andar bhi. Sabne bera hai, tu chamcha hai. Bas kar, tere jaise baalak maine bahot dekhe hai. Bahot maafi mangwai hai tere warge maine. Sabne bera hai. Hawa mat le. Tere warge baalak bahot dekhe hai. Chal cameraman tu chup reh."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

(Get known for yourself first. You are a sidekick, outside the house and even inside the house. Everybody knows about it. I have seen many kids like you and have made them apologize to me. You cameraman, shut up!).

Lovekesh Kataria kept on giving back to Armaan and indulged in a heated exchange.

Previously too, Armaan had mentioned several times that Lovekesh Kataria has no identity and is only known to be an Elvish Yadav supporter and friend. In a recent episode, Malik went ahead to claim that more than being known by his father's name, Kataria is known because of Elvish Yadav.

