Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 4: Deepak Chaurasia recalls surviving 6 near-death situations; 'Sood barabar bacha hun maut se'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has Deepak Chaurasia as one of its contestants. While several housemates believe that he doesn't participate in the house activities and shows no involvement, a few feel that he remains active inside the controversial house. Being an experienced news anchor and hard-core journalist, Deepak is often seen sharing his work experience with his fellow contestants. In tonight's episode (July 4, 2024), he revealed surviving 6 near death situations.

It was in the bedroom area that Deepak was having a candid chat with Ranvir Shorey, Sana Sultan, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy. He was talking about those times when he used to report terrorism-related incidents.

Deepak Chaurasia's candid revelations

During the conversation, Sana Sultan asked Deepak Chaurasia, "Aap itna risky kaam karte hain. Aapki jaan ko bhi kayi martabe khatra hua hoga. Dhamkiyaan mili hogi. Mili hai? (You do such risky work. Your life must have been in danger many times. You must have received threats. Have you received any?)."

To this, Deepak replied, "6 baar aisa hua ki main sood barabar bacha hun maut se. 2 baar toh Iraq mein. Kayi baar Kashmir mein (It happened 6 times that I survived death-like situations. Twice in Iraq. Many times in Kashmir)."

After listening to his reply, Sai asked him how he deals with such kinds of threats. Although the renowned journalist did not say anything but landed an expression as if he didn't care.

Advertisement

Have a look at one of the promos from Bigg Boss OTT 3:

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

The nominated contestants for this week are Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Sai Ketan Rao, and Ranvir Shorey. In the nomination task, outsider Lovekesh Kataria was given the power to decide how many contestants an individual could nominate in the nomination process.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the controversial show recently had Poulomi Das getting evicted following the elimination of Neeraj Goyat and Payal Malik.

For the unversed, viewers have 24/7 access to the participants of the Bigg Boss OTT 3. In addition to this, it streams a new episode daily.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 4: Sai Ketan Rao offers help for massage to Chandrika Dixit; latter says 'Mera mard khaa jayega mujhe'