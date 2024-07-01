Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Payal Malik’s first video after eviction; Here’s what Armaan Malik’s wife has to say

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Payal Malik was evicted. Her husband contestant Armaan Malik and co-wife, Kritika Malik, continue to stay inside the house. Now, the social media influencer has shared her first post after stepping out of the house. Check it out here.

Payal Malik’s first post after eviction

On June 30th, Payal Malik posted a video on her official Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen expressing her gratitude to her fans.

The social media influencer starts the video saying, "Hello everyone, thank you so much! Aap logon ne mujhe bohot support kiya. Aur aap sabko pata hain ki mein bahar aa chuki hu Bigg Boss house se likin itna pyaar dene ke liye, itna support dene ke loye, thank you so much. (You all have supported me a lot. You all know that I have come out of the Bigg Boss house; thank you so much for showering your love and me and for all the support.)"

Watch Payal Malik's video here:

Further, she continued saying, "Aur mujhe pata hain ki mein voting ki wajah se bahar nahi aayi hu, gharwalo ke wajah se bahar aayi hu. Mujhe gharwalo jo nominate kiya, us wajah se main bahar aayi, otherwise mein aur achha khelti thi (And I know that I didn't come out because of voting; I came out because of the housemates. I was nominated by the housemates, which is why I came out; otherwise, I would have played even better)."

She added, " Aur jayse mein thi, wayse hi mein dikh rahi thi aap logon ko. Pata hain ye sab, bas ayesehi support karte rehna (And just as I was, that's how you saw me. You know all this; just keep supporting like this)."

About Payal Malik's eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3

For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants nominated for this week were Armaan Malik, Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Shivani Kumari, Sana Sultaan, Deepak Chaurasia, and Payal Malik. Deepak and Armaan were saved by ‘Baharwala’ (Sai Ketan Rao). During the elimination, Sai also saved his friend Sana Sultan and gave up the tag of 'Baharwala'. The new 'Janta ka agent' inside the house is Lovekesh Kataria.

On Sunday (June 30)'s episode, Payal Malik was evicted after she failed to secure enough votes from the audience.

