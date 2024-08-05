Friendship Day 2024: Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sai Ketan Rao wishes 'bestie' Shivangi Khedkar; reflects upon their special bond

It has been quite a long time since Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar were rumored to be dating. Apparently, during the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale, the duo confirmed their relationship, and host Anil Kapoor was seen teasing Imlie fame about getting married this year. On the occasion of Friendship Day, Sai penned a heartfelt note for his ladylove.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sai Ketan Rao shares adorable post for Shivangi Khedkar

Taking to his official social media handles, Sai Ketan Rao shared candid pictures with Shivangi Khedkar and one of his close friends. Underscoring his special bond with his Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali co-actor, the ex-Bigg Boss OTT 3 finalist wrote, "To my besties Shivangi and Mani @khedkarshivangi, you've always had my back. In better and worse times, you stood up for me like a true friend should."

Concluding his note, the hunk penned, "Your honesty, advice, and critical eye helped me grow in ways I could never imagine. I truly value our friendship and the bond we share. Thank you for being my rock!"

Have a look at Sai Ketan Rao's Friendship Day for Shivangi Khedkar here:

Fans' comments on Sai Ketan Rao's post

Soon after Sai posted the post, fans showered love in the comment section. One of his admirers remarked, "You got bestfriend n partner for life in one person." Expressing hope to see the duo getting married, another one wrote, "Cute Dost aa raha hai, but these two will soon become complete couple goals, ameen." Further, a comment read, "No matter what Friendship is a relationship that has no end, especially when you found the right person, always admire this bond, #saishi and will always do."

Anil Kapoor teased Shivangi Khedkar

During the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale, Shivangi Khedkar joined Sai Ketan Rao's family on the stage. The Fighter actor inquired about her thoughts on the Imlie-fame reaching the finale. In response, she expressed happiness and mentioned feeling proud of him. However, when the Jhakaas host asked about Sai confirming their relationship, she said, "No words to say."

Well, there was another instance that grabbed eyeballs and was no less than a dream come true for the duo's fans. After Sai was evicted at the fourth spot, he joined Anil on the stage, and the excitement truly began. The 30-year-old hugged his mother, which was indeed a touching moment for everyone on the stage. The real highlight of the evening was when Deepak Chaurasia teased the Chashni actor for not having the same gesture towards Shivangi and, hence, encouraged Sai to hug her. As they hugged each other, it was nothing short of magical.

For the uninitiated, ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale, Khedkar took to her Instagram handle and appreciated Sai's mother for being optimistic despite facing numerous challenges in her life. She also wished Mrs. Rao on her birthday. Shivangi wrote, "Shout out to the lady who after everything still sees the good in the world. Many many happy returns of the day."

Sai Ketan Rao in Bigg Boss OTT 3

On Sai's journey on the Anil Kapoor-led show, he emerged as one of the finalists and got evicted at the fourth spot. During his stint in the show, he was best buddies with Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik. However, he was often seen at loggerheads with Sana Makbul and often locked horns with Lovekesh Kataria. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar, he got an appreciation for his realness in the show. Although Ketan Rao did not win the show, he has had a great victory in his personal life.

