Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 9: Armaan Malik schools Naezy for not flushing toilet properly; latter recalls his hardships

Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 9: Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is getting more unpredictable with each passing day. In tonight's episode, a clash between Armaan Malik and Naezy was on the edge of happening after the former questioned the rapper's hygiene.

Armaan Malik schools Naezy for not flushing toilet properly:

Armaan Malik loses calm and questions Naezy's hygiene after he witnesses that Naezy didn't flush the toilet properly after using it. Armaan schools Naezy for not flushing the toilet properly, whereas the latter explains that he did flush it, but sometimes he doesn't check before leaving. Armaan questions Naezy's etiquette and then complains about it to Ranvir Shorey.

Lovekesh Kataria even pulls Armaan's leg over the same, mentioning that he is the only one to witness this daily. Armaan expresses his aggression as it happens every day. Ranvir Shorey then politely advises Naezy to check the washroom before leaving, as all of them share the same washroom. Naezy agrees and assures him that he will take care of it.

Naezy recalls past hardships:

In a candid chat with Chandrika Dixit, Naezy recalls his past struggles and hardships and says, "Muje kuch zyada farak nahi pada balki mere liye acha hi hai. Mai isse buri situation mei raha hu. Mei isse bure waqt kaate hai maine ki yeh mere liye ek dum halwa hai. Idar toh mei heal hora hu."

Naezy further explains how he was hurt and had many traumas inside him, which he is healing from. Ranvir Shorey also advises Armaan to let go of Naezy's bad habits as he is surviving a bad phase. The actor takes Naezy's side, saying he won't purposely pick fights and will accept his wrongdoings.

While talking to Sana Sultan Khan, Naezy recalls his financial battles, stating how he struggled to earn even a single penny. He shared how the situation was worse, and he was supposed to sell his things to survive. Naezy mentioned that he sold his bikes to make songs. The rapper revealed that he used to travel in local trains as he had no money to travel for his meetings.

Further, Naezy revealed that he thought he had lost, and he even told his friends how his Eid would not be special, but during the auspicious month of Ramadan this year, he received all his payments, which were stuck for four to five years. After hearing this, Sana Sultan Khan gets teary-eyed.

