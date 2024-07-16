Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 15: Adnaan Shaikh reveals full story behind viral Dharavi attack video; 'Dedh sao log they...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to violence

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has kept the viewers glued to their screens. The show has picked up the pace and is getting liked by the viewers. The audience witnessed the first wildcard contestant of the season, Adnaan Shaikh enter the show in style. In tonight's (July 15) episode, Adnaan was seen talking about his viral public attack video with Naezy wherein he spoke about the entire matter and why people troll him for that.

Adnaan Shaikh talks about the viral Dharavi attack video with Naezy in Bigg Boss OTT 3

In 2019, Adnaan Shaikh was engulfed in a controversy wherein a video of him getting violent with a group of people on the streets went viral. Shaikh faced a lot of judgment for the same on the internet and many YouTubers roasted him.

In tonight's episode, Shaikh spoke about the entire incident with Naezy and mentioned how he faced a major controversy when he was attacked in Dharavi. He stated that around 150-200 people on the streets tried to attack him while he defended himself and gave it back to them.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Adnaan Shaikh said, "Woh matter ka ek clip viral hua tha. Toh wohi cheez ko ghum firr ke bolte hai ke public mey maar khaaya (From the same controversy, one clip went viral on the internet and that's what people troll me, stating that I got beaten up by the public).

He added, "Pura scenario kya tha maalum, mai bhi bheed gaya tha. Mai bhi rakh diya tha, jisne haath chhoda tha na, usko rakh diya tha. Phir mere abba bhi aaye they. Dedh sao log they, mai stool uthake daalane ki koshish kar raha tha par mai girr gaya. Toh woi clip utha ke, utna hi chunk viral karte hai yeh log aur boltey hai maar khaya, maar khaaya."

(The entire scenario was that I also got violent with the person who hit me. My father also came. There were around 150 people. I was trying to pick up a stool to hit them but I fell. That particular clip went viral and they say that I got beaten up)

Adnaan Shaikh on achieving success in such a short time

Adnaan added, "Bas itna hi bolna aata hai.. Phir mere content pe bolte hai. Kyuki kum time mey humlog ne na Alhamdulillah bahot zyada grow kiye. Agar humlog mey koi baat hi nahi hoti toh tumlog humlog ki baat thodi na karte."

(That's all they can say, they also comment on my content. Because with God's grace, we got growth in a very short span of time. If we didn't have it in us, people wouldn't be talking about us).

Adnaan Shaikh's entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Adnaan had a grand entry in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, he shared his remarks and questioned Lovekesh Kataria's friendship with Vishal Pandey. He also stated that Sana Makbul has been using Naezy. He told Armaan Malik that he wasn't looking good in the show.

Lovekesh got offended by Shaikh's statement and tried to clarify to him, however, Adnaan mentioned that he was only talking about what he felt.

