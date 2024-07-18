EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Isha Malviya-Abhishek Malhan discuss Vishal Pandey-Armaan Malik's slap controversy on Bigg Boss OTT 3

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to violence

Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan have added more excitement in this monsoon season as their new music album, Zor Ki Barsaat Hui is out. For this, Isha and Abhishek got in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, during which they also shared their strong opinions about Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's slap controversy that recently happened in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya on Vishal-Armaan's slap gate:

Commenting about the same, Abhishek Malhan says, "I have one question 'If a TV actor was slapped, would the consequences have been the same?' Rest is Bigg Boss is all about TRP."

Speaking about the same, Isha Malviya says, "I feel Bigg Boss is no more Bigg Boss. In my season, something like this happened. Earlier there was no conclusion for this incident and there was no punishment. Obviously, when people go, they watch previous seasons and go. Even I watched previous seasons when I went. Now also people have seen past seasons and then they went."

Watch Isha Malviya and Abhishek Malhan's exclusive interview here-

Elaborating more, Isha adds, "Somewhere they get the courage to do as they see that in the past there were no strict actions as they only get nominate. Even this time that only happened. These people are working on TRP. Now, there is nothing that Bigg Boss' rule is very strict."

Talking about Vishal Pandey getting slapped by Armaan Malik, the actress cites, "Obviously I felt bad. I'm not following this season but I saw Vishal's vlog on my reel and I felt very bad for his family. No one sends their children to get hit, no one wants to see this on national Television. There's one more reel where I saw his parents on Bigg Boss saying that it shouldn't have happened. So I like that they raised their voice."

Abhishek comments, "If someone is slapped that person has to see the other person's face every morning and there's nothing bigger torture than that." Isha states, "I was against physical violence earlier also and I'm against it now also. So it is completely wrong."

What happened between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik?

While talking to Lovekesh Kataria in one of the episodes, Vishal Pandey praised Armaan Malik's wife Kritika Malik's good looks. When Armaan's first wife Payal Malik appeared on the weekend ka vaar episode, she exposed Vishal's statement which led to a massive fight inside Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Armaan slapped Vishal and as punishment, the former is evicted for the whole season.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

