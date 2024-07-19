Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 19: Ranvir Shorey reveals being on a dating website; 'Mai toh pehli inning se thaka hua hu'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Tonight's (July 19, 2024) episode was entertaining as the contestants took up the vlogging challenge to win the ration for the week.

As the episode came to an end, Deepak Chaurasia, Ranvir Shorey Sai Ketan Rao, and Sana Sultan indulged in a fun conversation wherein Shorey revealed that he was on a dating website.

Ranvir Shorey's major revelation in Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Towards the end of the episode, Deepak Chaurasia called Ranvir Shorey to join him as he was going to say a shayri (poem) for youngsters Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Sultan. Deepak said, "Jawani ki baatein horahi hai inn dono k liye. Mai second inning khelne wala hu abhi. (We're talking about youth. I will be starting my second innings."

Ranvir Shorey replied to it, saying, "Mai toh abhi tak pehli innings se thaka hua hu. (I am still tired of the first inning." Shorey's reply reflects on his first failed marriage.

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Furthermore, Deepak narrated a fun story about being on a dating website called Tinder. Sana Sultan added that she knows someone who met through the site and is happily married. Shorey added that the mentioned site has gone to the dogs and said, "Mai toh khud Bumble pe hu. (I am on Bumble)."

Nominations of this week in Bigg Boss OTT 3

This week, Bigg Boss gave a shocker to the contestants as he announced that the nomination rights from the contestants had been taken, and only the head of the house, Armaan Malik, could nominate four contestants. Malik nominated Sana Sultan, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria. Along with these four, Armaan Malik and Adnaan Shaikh were also nominated for the week.

