Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munawar Faruqui comments on Armaan Malik's marriage during roast; latter says, 'His ex-GF exposed...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is in its final leg. In the latest episode, Armaan Malik took a dig at Munawar Faruqui after the standup comedian poked fun at him. During the roasting session, the Bigg Boss 17 winner joked about Armaan marrying Kritika in just 7 days and landed sarcastic comments about him having two wives. It didn't go well with the vlogger, and he expressed disappointment.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: What did Armaan Malik say to Munawar Faruqui?

After Munawar Faruqui exited the BB house, Armaan Malik seemed upset with him. The roast, which was meant to be light-hearted entertainment, got him disappointed. Expressing his thoughts on the standup comedian to Ranvir Shorey and Kritika Malik, Armaan mentioned how Munawar's personal relationships and past connections were put into the spotlight on the show.

He also discussed Ayesha Khan's presence on Bigg Boss 17 and stated how she exposed Faruqui. Armaan remarked, "Munawar is talking about my life, but what about him? Here, he is discussing my life, and in season 17, his ex-girlfriend entered the show, exposing him. She made shocking revelations that no one expected at all."

What did Munawar Faruqui joke about Armaan Malik?

During the roasting session, Munawar Faruqui made numerous remarks on every contestant. When he poked fun at Armaan, the Bigg Boss 17 winner said, "Bahut saari pariksha dene ke baad, ek rishte ko bachana, aur uss rishte ko nibhana, uss rishte mein khush rehna, ek dusre ko izzat dena, pyaar dena, as a couple aap duniya ka dil jeet te ho (After going through several ups and downs, saving and maintaining a relationship, being happy in that relationship, giving respect to each other, giving love, as a couple, you win the heart of the world)."

He continued, "Wo feeling bahut amazing hai toh Armaan aur Kritika, aap jaante ho na Vicky-Ankita, unko yeh sab mil raha hai (That feeling is really amazing. Armaan and Kritika, you must know Vicky-Ankita, they are getting all this)."

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale is happening on August 2, 2024.

