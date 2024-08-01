Bigg Boss OTT 3; July 31 episode: Lovekesh Kataria EVICTED after Kritika-Armaan Malik and Ranvir Shorey nominate him

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting interesting ahead of the finale episode on August 2. In a surprising turn of events, Lovekesh Kataria's eviction was seen in the July 31 episode. It all began when Bigg Boss got the contestants to the room where the winner's trophy was kept. Kataria's end came in the show after Armaan, Kritika Malik, and Ranvir Shorey took his name.

Bigg Boss OTT 3; July 31st episode: Lovekesh Kataria eliminated:

Lovekesh Kataria, known for his comic timing in the show, got evicted yesterday on July 31. Bigg Boss told the contestants to take a name for nomination. Kritika Malik said, "Sir, I will take Lovekesh's name because Sai Ketan has been a friend, and Armaan is deserving."

Armaan Malik then says he can nominate himself; Bigg Boss says no. He also takes Kataria's name. "There are many things where I heard Lovekesh telling Kritika to watch out. Kataria then takes Armaan bhai's name. "My talk is ok, but he contradicts himself," he quipped.

Take a look at Lovekesh Kataria:

It was Ranvir Shorey in the end who says, "Bigg Boss, the name I will take, should have done it 2-3 weeks back. This is the result of the journey, and even if my heart does not agree, these 6 weeks cannot be forgotten. I think maybe I had more time than would not have taken this name, but mei Lovekesh ko beghar karna chahuga (I would like Lovekesh to be out of the house.)"

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3; July 31st episode:

Bigg Boss tells the contestants in the show that the baharwala concept has come to an end and that yesterday, July 31, was the last day related to the same. Armaan, Lovekesh, Sai Ketan, and Sana Makbul were the nominated contestants, but Bigg Boss then says, "Sana Makbul lekin aakhri baharwala hone ka haq se nominated rehne ke bawajod, ghar se beghar nai hoh sakti. (Despite being nominated as the last outsider, Sana Makbul cannot be evicted from the house.)"

Bigg Boss shows winner trophy:

Bigg Boss also says the trophy is the dream for which everyone has given their best. The trophy has kept many away from their loved ones. Talking about the show, Bigg Boss says that 17 years ago, Bigg Boss started as a social experiment.

Bigg Boss on Lovekesh Kataria in the July 31 episode:

Talking about Kataria, Bigg Boss said, "He never asked his friends, fans, or family what they are saying about his game." This time he learnt to balance relationships in the Bigg Boss house and did not let it affect the game, agreed Bigg Boss in the end.

