Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munawar Faruqui pokes fun at Naezy by taking a jibe at his family's financial status; rapper gets upset

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will soon have its winner. The last episode (July 30) was all about Munawar Faruqui and standup comedian Aditi Mittal roasting other contestants. During the roasting session, the Bigg Boss 17 winner took a dig at Naezy and sarcastically talked about his relationship with Sana Makbul. Munawar also cracked jokes about the rapper's financial crisis.

Later, Naezy discussed the same with the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor. He complained about Munawar after the latter left the house. Makbul asked him not to take things seriously as it was just a roasting session.

Munawar Faruqui roasts Bigg Boss OTT 3's Naezy

In the last episode, Munawar Faruqui cracked hilarious jokes on the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3. He took a jibe at Armaan Malik's two marriages and targeted Ranvir Shorey for his incomparable love for eggs.

While roasting Naezy, the Bigg Boss 17 winner said, "Sana qubool, sorry Sana Makbul jo hai, aur aapki jo dosti hai woh bahut achhi lagti hai (Sana Qubool, sorry Sana Maqbool and your friendship is very nice)."

The stand-up comedian added, "Aap upar kyun dekhte rehte ho. Kya dekhte ho. Lekin Naezy the baa upar dekhte rehte hai na, toh isliye mer khyaal se tatti reh jaata hai. Gharwaale bolte hain ki dekh to Naezy flush da-baa. (Why do you keep looking up? What do you look at? But Naezy keeps looking up, that's why he forgets to flush. Therefore, his family members say 'Naezy flush da-ba')."

He continued, "Iss baar ration bahut kam aaya na. Mere khyal se ration aur khana Bigg Boss ne isiliye kam rakha hai taaki Naezy ko apne ghar wali feeling aaye. (This time, the ration was very less. In my opinion, Bigg Boss has kept the ration and food less so that Naezy gets the feeling of his home)."

Have a look at one of the promos of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Naezy complains of Munawar Faruqui to Sana Makbul

After Aditi Mittal and Munawar Faruqui left the house, Sana Makbul asked Naezy what happened as he looked a bit worried. The rapper mentioned thinking of Munawar and said, "Koi kasar nahi chhodha usne (He didn't hold back at all)."

While Sana Makbul told him not to take anything seriously, Naezy admitted that Munawar didn't spare certain topics and brought up the ration joke.

For the unversed, currently, the contenders locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house are Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Lovekesh Kataria, and Sai Ketan Rao.

