Bigg Boss OTT 3: Niti Taylor calls out makers' 'biased' treatment towards Sana Makbul; slams Armaan Malik for his 'double standards'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is in its final leg, and the makers hosted a press conference for the contestants. The session saw the contestants facing controversial and hard-hitting questions from media professionals. While Sana Makbul was asked about her 'superiority complex,' Ranvir Shorey fired back at the 'career revival remark.' Well, the show has kept the audience glued to the screens. Only recently, Niti Taylor shared her thoughts on the Bigg Boss OTT 3, talking specifically about Sana Makbul and Armaan Malik.

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame called out the makers for biased treatment towards the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame. Niti feels that Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey face much criticism, but Armaan isn't put under any scrutiny.

Niti Taylor calls Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Makbul 'one hell of a woman'

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Niti Taylor posted a note slamming the makers of the show for being biased toward Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, and Lovekesh Kataria for targeting them at every point. She stated that the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have always been about them and they were put under the spotlight without doing anything wrong.

One section of the Ishqbaaz actor's note read, "Sana Makbul's determination to win at any cost shouldn't be criticized. The real issue is the biased treatment on Bigg Boss, where contestants like Sana, Vishal, and Luv face undue scrutiny while others get away with physical altercations. Past seasons enforced stricter rules, but now violence seems tolerated."

Advertisement

"The persistent targeting of Sana, especially by men who gossip about her, highlights an unfair dynamic. Her resolve to win isn't the problem; it's the show's declining standards and skewed portrayal of contestants. I don't know her personally, but she's actually one against all. What is the reason? Because she wants to win? How stupid is that? Everyone is here to win it," she added.

Niti asserted that she doesn't know Sana personally, but as per the episodes she has watched, the actor feels Makbul to be a strong personality. Taylor referred to her as a "hell of the woman."

Niti Taylor targets Armaan Malik

Further, the 29-year-old criticized Armaan Malik and mentioned how the latter demeaned everyone by talking about their 'aukaat.' Slamming him for his remark regarding no one inside the house having a career, Niti Taylor wrote, "If that's the case, why is he on the show? What influence has he provided to the audience? It's easy to demean people, but a real man respects women and others."

Advertisement

Talking about the case wherein Armaan didn't get ousted from the show after using physical violence inside the show, Niti strongly believes that the YouTuber gained much confidence when he wasn't expelled. She also called out his 'double standards' and called it 'glaring' and 'unfair.'

Have a look at the note here:

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Currently, the contenders locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Sai Ketan Rao, and Lovekesh Kataria. So, the contestants who got evicted are Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, Deepak Chaurasia, and Sana Sultan.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey confronts Sana Makbul; says, ‘Tum badtameezi karti ho’