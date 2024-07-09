Bigg Boss OTT 3 Exclusive: Vishal Pandey's sister Neha on Lovekesh Kataria being true friend: 'Bure time pe pata chalta hai'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting more interesting with each passing day. The previous Weekend Ka Vaar (July 7) episode saw Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey after the latter told Lovekesh Kataria that Armaan's second wife, Kritika Malik, is 'beautiful'. Lately, Pinkvilla got in touch with Vishal's sister Neha Pandey and she gave a clear picture of who is her brother's truest friend.

Neha Pandey opens up on whether Lovekesh Kataria is Vishal Pandey's true friend:

During the exclusive interview, when Neha was asked whether, in the entire Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, she thinks that Lovekesh Kataria is his true friend, she had a strong response towards the same. "Nai true friend na bure time pe pata chalta hai. Woh support Vishal ko dekho, abhi dekho woh saath mei hai, baith raha hai, uth raha hai, but friends kya karte hai? Friends support karte hai (No, a true friend is best realized when tough times arrive. Lovekesh Kataria has been with Vishal, but friends do? They support)."

Neha Pandey further said, "Theek hai wo bhi young hai, usko etna samaj nai hai, joh bhi hai, woh bhi dar gaya hoga, usne socha yaar bahar aisa dikha rahe hai mei bhi Vishal ko aisa aakh bandh karke support karunga as a friend mei bhi galat dikhaya jaunga ki agle Weekend ke Vaar pe Lovekesh aapne Vishal ko support kia hai (It is alright, he (Lovekesh) is also young and may have not had the knowledge, he also maybe thinking that if I support Vishal blindly as a friend, it will look wrong that in the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode Lovekesh supported Vishal)."

Neha Pandey speaks about Lovekesh Kataria's nature:

She said, "Lovekesh thoda sa matlab bolte hai na, gharwalo ke samne bhi kuch nai bolta. Agar Vishal kuch bolta hai toh woh nai kuch bolta kyuki at the end usko pata hai ki yahi gharwale hai joh bahar nikalenge, yahi gharwale ghar mei rakhenge (Lovekesh Kataria does not speak up in front of the other Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants. He does not say anything when Vishal Pandey speaks as Lovekesh knows that these are the housemates who will remove him from the house as well as keep him)."

Neha Pandey on Vishal Pandey getting support from audiences:

Neha Pandey further added, "I will tell you one thing friendship toh tabhi pata chalti hai jab worst time hota hai, jaise hume pata chal gaya hai ki hamare saath kaun hai. Toh yeh joh audience hai unko thank you, karte karte. Vishal ko support karke... usko nai pata ki uske liye kya support hai kya nai hai. Mujhe nai laga tha etna support aaega. I don't think so (The value of a true friend is realized when the worst time arrives. We have understood who is with us. We want to thank the audience for supporting Vishal, as he does not know who his support system is. I did not expect him to get so much support)."





