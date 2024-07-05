Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 5: Naezy and Lovekesh Kataria engage in ugly verbal spat; rapper says, 'Tu kutta hai'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting more intense and dramatic day by day. Speaking of tonight's episode (July 5, 2024), a lot happened. From Bigg Boss setting up a task for the housemates to catch the outsider to Lovekesh Kataria's heated argument with Naezy, it was all things interesting. In an ugly spat between the Youtuber and the rapper, things got ugly after they lost cool with each other.

During the verbal fight, the two quarreled as if they held lots of grudges against each other. It all started after Vishal Pandey denied doing his duties, and Lovekesh came to Naezy to explain something. However, the rapper did not like it and asked the YouTuber not to make him understand anything.

Naezy to Lovekesh Kataria: 'chewing gum hai, thuk dunga teko'

During the ugly spat, Lovekesh warned Naezy not to fight with him without any point. Meanwhile, the rapper said, "Hate nikal raha hai kya apna. Jitna hai na, utna hi reh. Jyada tarr tarr mat kar (Are you just expressing your hate? Stay in your limits. Don't talk foolish to me)."

Lovekesh fired back and angrily stated, "Kaun hai tu (Who are you?)." Their verbal altercation escalated when Naezy told Kataria, "Tu kutta hai..aukaat hai kya teri. Teri aukaat nahi hai beta, tu mere se mat lad. Chewing gum hai, thuk dunga teko. Tu jaake bhains chara (You are a dog...what is your status? You don't have any status, don't fight with me. You are just chewing gum, I'll spit you out. Go feed the buffalo)."

Replying back, Lovekesh remarked, "Tu kaun hai mere aukaat pe jaane wala. Tere jaise bahar paalta hun mai (Who are you to talk about my status? I pet people like you)."

On the other hand, while Vishal Pandey tried to control Kataria and stop him from going near Naezy, the fight took an intense turn. Despite other housemates' intervention, Naezy and Lovekesh were uncontrollable.

Have a look at one of the promos from Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Elvish Yadav's comment on Naezy and Lovekesh Kataria's fight

Reacting to the altercation that happened inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Elvish Yadav took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and targeted Naezy. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner wrote, "Gaav Ka Matlab Agar Bhains Charaana Hota Hai Toh Naezy Bhai Aap Aao Apko Chaara Khilaate Hai ((If village means grazing buffalos, then Naezy come, we will feed you fodder)."

