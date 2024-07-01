Bigg Boss OTT 3, Jul 1: Shivani Kumari recalls how she was treated after visiting Armaan Malik's house; 'Ae khana daal de isko'

Day by day, the arguments and verbal fights among the contestants inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house are witnessing a surge. In today's (July 1, 2024) episode, the nomination process unfolded, creating more drama in the controversial house.

However, another highlight of the episode was Shivani Kumari talking about Armaan Malik and recounting her experience of visiting his house. The young vlogger mentioned that he and his wives did not treat her well and tried to look down on her.

Shivani Kumari talks about Armaan Malik

During the night, Shivani Kumari sat down with Sana Makbul and Chandrika Dixit to have a conversation. The trio was discussing Armaan Malik, and Chandrika mentioned how he wanted to make an issue of the nomination process when Ranvir Shorey and Naezy nominated her. She also stated he intended to ignite a fight between her and rapper Naezy.

Further, Shivani stated, "Yeh jo sochte hain na mere baare mein, hum chhote se gaon se hain, kuchh bhi nahi mere ghar mein. Jab gaye the na inke ghar pe toh bhabhi aise keh rahi, 'Ae khana daal de isko.' Matlab gaye hain tumhare ghar mein kuchh matlab aise vyavahar karoge."

"(This is what he thinks about me. I am from a small village; there is nothing in my house. When I went to his house, his wife said something like, 'Hey, give her some food.' I have come to your house; this is how you will behave!)."

Have a look at one of the promos here:

In the same conversation, the vlogger continued to add, "Woh mere dil mein chubhti hain cheezein. Ab inko yeh lagta hai ki Shivani yaha pe mere barabar pe! Maine feel kiya hai yeh cheez ki Armaan Bhaiya aisa sochte hain (Those things hurt my heart. Now he feels that Shivani is here right next to me, sharing the same status! I have felt that Armaan thinks like this)."

For the unversed, the nominated contestants for this week are Poulomi Das, Chandrika Dixit, Vishal Pandey, Munisha Khatwani, Naezy, and Shiani Kumari.

