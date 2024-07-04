Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rapper Naezy reveals trying to control his female friends; Shares how he would treat his partner

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is making headlines for drama and entertainment. Besides the fights and arguments, the contestants locked inside the house have made interesting revelations. On the July 3 episode, Poulomi Das got evicted from the show. Ahead of her eviction, she was conversing with Rapper Naezy about her former boyfriend. To this, the latter shared his views and opened up about his partner.

Naezy and Poulomi Das’s conversation

Before the elimination task, Poulomi Das told Naezy that her former boyfriend lives in Italy. As the rapper asked her the reason behind their separation, she said, “Usne bola kaam chhod do. (He asked me to quit my job).”

To this, Naezy said that he would have done the same. He said, “Had I been there, I think I would have also thought the same way. Main apne partner se kaam kyun karwaun. (Why would I make my partner work?)” Hearing this, Poulomi shared that work gives her happiness and that’s why she chose to work.

Naezy is controlling his female friends and partner

The rapper continued saying how he would treat his partner. In his words, “Main usko bolta ke jo kaam araha hai, woh mat karo. Jo kaam hum dono ko samajh ke decide karenge waisa kaam karo. Like a cameo or a big brand deal, which is a presentable job (I would have told her not to take on the work that's coming her way. Instead, take on work that both of us understand and decide upon, like a cameo or a big brand deal, which is a presentable job)."

Further, he continued, saying, "I would have treated like a princess. Usko fokat me aise industry me kaam karne nahi deta. ke bas kaam kar rahe ho, sabse mil rahe ho. Mere hisaab se, hum dono ke hisaab se jaise tumhare ethics aur desires samjhe waise kaam karo. Thoda choosy ho jao. I would have told her to quit her job (I wouldn't have let her work for free in the industry, just doing any work and meeting everyone. According to me, and for both of us, choose work that aligns with your ethics and desires. Be a bit selective. I would have told her to quit her job."

Poulomi comprehended it, as Naezy wanted his partner to do quality work.

The rapper further stated that men think like that. "Kitna bhi main soch lu ke auraton ko azaad rakhna hai, kitna bhi main soch lu ke unko unka haq milna chahiye phir bhi ye thought aata hi hai but ye riwaaz hai (No matter how much I think that women should be free, no matter how much I think that they should get their rights, this thought still comes to mind, but it's a tradition)," added the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant.

He also shared that this has been going on for years and won't change overnight.

Talking about how he treated his female friends, he said, "There have been females in my life who I tried to control, but I couldn't do it. Ek artist friend hai meri, I would study such things. Whenever she would go for meetings, I would tag along. I feel like I can get along with an artist. I want an independent woman who would have an identity of her own.”

Following their conversation, Poulomi Das got evicted after performing the eviction task.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!

