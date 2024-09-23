Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnaan Shaikh's wedding with Ayesha has some STRICT rules; check it out

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Adnaan Shaikh is all set to begin a new chapter of his life. He is all set to marry Ayesha, but do you know that there are certain policies, which are non-negotiable, that guests have to obey at the wedding? Read ahead to know more about it.

Adnaan Shaikh told Telly Chakkar to wait and watch when he was asked if there would be a dance performance at his wedding. He added by saying, "Raat tak baat hoh jaegi. Wait karo buss thode time ki baat hai. (Wait till the night.) He also showed the paps, the banner of his wedding invitation that read, "Adnaan and Ayesha- Sangeet and Qawwali night. A request from the bride. Dear guest, by Allah's grace I have been maintaining my hijab. Don't take any photo/ video on your mobile phone."

Adnaan further said that inside the wedding venue cameras won't be allowed and that, "Eske aage memories ke hisab se joh banenge shoot honge woh. (Memories will be shot.)

A while back, Adnaan posted beautiful pictures from his Haldi bash. His pre-wedding ceremony was celebrated according to all traditions. He was seen drenched in haldi and beaming with joy. His would-be-wife Ayesha sat next to him, and the star did not reveal her face to the world.

The setting looked traditional, and it seemed like the pair was posing with their family members. The family picture was perfect as Adnaan began a new journey in his life. He captioned the snaps as, "Embracing the essence of love and tradition with love of my life, precious ammi abba, and dearest friends. These moments paint my heart with pure joy and gratitude."

As per the latest update, according to Telly Chakkar, Adnaan's bride dons a hijab and believes in protecting her beauty. Hence, she has requested not to be papped. Fans do want to know what Shaikh's lady love does, but all details are kept under a mystery box.

Adnaan entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a wild card entry and gained a lot of fame on the show. He is known for his impromptu nature and candid aura, which gained a lot of fan following after he entered the reality show.

