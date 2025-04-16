Bigg Boss OTT's Palak Purswani gets engaged to boyfriend Rohan Khanna after past breakup with Avinash Sachdev

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Rohan Khanna, in an absolute fairytale proposal in Cappadocia, Turkey, after seven months of dating. Previously, she was in a relationship with actor Avinash Sachdev and they even got engaged but then parted ways.

Palak Purswani recently took to Instagram and shared a stunning video giving a sneak peek into the enchanting moment she said yes to beau Rohan Khanna. The video shows Rohan pulling off a fairytale-worthy surprise, complete with romantic decor, laughter-filled moments, and a toast to forever with champagne in hand.

He popped the question with a beautiful diamond ring in the most dreamy setting. While Palak looked absolutely gorgeous in a flowing white halter maxi, Rohan looked dapper in a crisp white checkered tuxedo.

Sharing the post, she wrote an emotional note talking about her childhood dream of finding a love as magical as those in the films. She opened up on serendipity, connection beyond logic, and the kind of affection that feels timeless.

She added that without any dating apps or filters, they first met in the most unexpected way. She further shared that their journey together is just beginning and she’s all set for a forever filled with love, magic, and everything in between.

As soon as Palak shared the heartwarming post, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and filled the comments with love. A fan wrote, “This is like a fairytale! Wishing you both all the love and blessings.” While another exclaimed, “How amazing! Congratulations to both of you!” One user expressed their joy, saying, “Omgggg!!! SO HAPPY FOR YOU.” Another added, “I can’t stop watching this on repeat! So happy for you both and for all of us. It’s pure magic!”

A fan added, “You two are beautiful… @palak.purswani, you deserve everything wonderful, and Rohan is a gem! So happy for you both—celebrating this soon! All my love, blessings, and magic forever.” Another sent a heartfelt wish that read, “Congratulations, Palak! You deserve all the happiness in the world. God bless you both.”

A user commented, “Omg! This moment feels so surreal—so happy for you!” One more wrote, “Awwwww... so thrilled for you both! Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless memories. Your journey together has only just begun, and it’s already so magical.”

Meanwhile, Palak Purswani was earlier dating actor Avinash Sachdev. Their relationship began in 2019 and they got engaged. However, things turned sour when the actress accused Avinash of betrayal. Their breakup played out publicly, and both appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 2, where their tension was clearly seen.

