'Bohot ghatiya business…': Shilpa Shinde BLAMES doctors' negligence for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain writer Manoj Santoshi's death

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain writer Manoj Santoshi's demise on March 24 left everyone deeply sad. As per reports, the writer passed away on March 23 in Hyderabad after suffering from a liver ailment. However, now, Shilpa Shinde, who played the lead role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in the initial episodes, has claimed that she was handling Manoj's finances while he was battling cancer. Shilpa even accused the hospital and the doctors of negligence in handling Manoj's health.

While talking to Zoom, Shilpa Shinde revealed shocking details associated with Manoj Santoshi's demise. She shared that Santoshi was adamant about living alone and mentioned that she wanted Santoshi to recover. The actress recalled how she did a lot of things after they learnt about Santoshi's diagnosis.

Shilpa Shinde shared, "Humne kaafi koshish ki aur kaafi saari cheezein successful bhi rahin lekin mujhe na doctor ki laparwahi... jaise unko laga koi family waale nahi hain. (We did a lot of procedures, and many were successful but the doctor was negligent. The doctors knew that he had no family)."

The Bigg Boss 11 winner then accused the hospital saying that it has all become a 'disgusting business.' She revealed how she had traveled to Mumbai for two days due to her work. Shilpa said that the doctors must have thought that there was no one from the family, and thus there was negligence in taking care of Manoj Santoshi.

Shilpa said, "Main to chhote shabdon me kahungi ki bohot ghatiya business hai. Paise kamane ka bohot acha business hai hospital. Mare hue insaan ka bhi dialysis kar rahe hain (I will say it straightforwardly, it's a very horrible business. Hospital is a business to earn money. They were doing dialysis on a dead person)."

She elaborated how the KIMS, Secundrabad Hospital and its doctors are to be blamed. Shilpa revealed that after reaching Mumbai, she received a call and learnt that an organ had been arranged for Manoj.

The actress mentioned that she was extremely happy for Manoj and said, "Unka payment bhi main handle kar rahi thi, to mujhe laga deposit karne honge kyonki liver transplant ka bohot kam time hota hai. Subah ekdum 6 baje mujhe phone aata hai ki Manoj ji coma me chale gaye. Maine kaha kaise? (I was handling their payment because I thought I am supposed to deposit because there is very less time for liver transplant. Suddenly, I get a call at 6 am that Manoj ji is in a coma. I asked them how!"

Shilpa even shared that she spoke to the writer of the sitcom a day before his demise. She mentioned that Santoshi told her that he is getting better. Shilpa recalled reaching the hospital, and the doctors informed her that Manoj's kidney is damaged because of the liver.

She expressed her concerns further by stating that the doctor arrived at 6 AM and declared that the patient had gone into a coma and needed to be moved to the ICU. She questioned the doctor about how he knew this would occur at exactly 6 AM.

Shilpa mentioned how she slammed the doctors for being negligent. The actress said, "They were doing his dialysis to show me, but I could clearly see that he is no more. It is a case of negligence and theft, and I'm its living proof!"

Speaking about Shilpa Shinde's character in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, the actress essayed the role of Angoori.