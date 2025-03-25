'I simply couldn’t stand...': Aasif Sheikh shares health update after collapsing while shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh, popularly known for essaying the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, was rushed to the hospital recently after his health deteriorated while shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in Dehradun. He suddenly fell sick and collapsed while shooting for an action scene. Now, finally, Aasif revealed the reason for his sudden health crisis. He shared that he has been dealing with a slipped disc issue due to which he experienced an intense spasm and sciatica pain. Aasif even shared that he was unable to walk because of the extreme pain.

While talking to ETimes TV, Aasif Sheikh revealed that he has been advised bed rest and is in recovery mode. The actor shared that he has been taking steroid injections and painkillers to recover. The actor then revealed why he collapsed on the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in Dehradun. He shared, "I have had a slipped disc issue for a while, but this time, it got really bad. We had a hectic schedule while shooting for our film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in Dehradun."

Further, Aasif even shared that in the evening during a break he informed his team that he was going to the vanity. The actor mentioned how he decided to rest to overcome the pain but while walking towards the vanity he suddenly found himself struggling to take steps. Aasif added, "I had a massive spasm, and the sciatica pain made it worse. I simply couldn’t stand or move."

Revealing how painful it was for him, Aasif disclosed that he took painkillers but they didn't help at all. He even shared that the next day everyone helped him to shoot a scene that required him to lie down in a car. Sheikh mentioned that his director was considerate and somehow he managed to wrap up his scene quickly.

After the scene, Aasif reached the hotel and was provided with a wheelchair. The actor elaborated on how it was embarrassing for him to sit in a wheelchair. On March 18, he was brought to Mumbai in a wheelchair after his condition worsened.

Further, sharing his current health update, Aasif said, "Every alternate day, I’m taking injections, but until the swelling subsides, the pain won't go away. I'm taking injections and painkillers. I have been advised complete bed rest by my doctor. I am going for an MRI today." He even shared that his family panicked after seeing his condition but he is hopeful that he will soon resume shooting.

Along with Aasif Sheikh, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain also stars Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, and others in key roles.

We wish Aasif Sheikh a speedy recovery!