Did you know these 7 surprising facts about famous TV actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani and others? Check out

When discussing Hindi TV shows, we all have at least one character we love to watch on screen, but do you know that the actors enacting that character have their own stories we are unaware of? The TV actors are not only skilled in acting but have many layers to them that some of you may not know about. Like us, if you’re also curious about finding the surprising facts about your favorite actor then we’ve got you sorted.

7 surprising facts about famous TV actors

Let’s read and discover the 7 surprising and secretive facts about the famous TV actors who have shone on-screen, and left a lasting mark on the audience.

1. Hina Khan's Unexpected Acting Journey

We might not have witnessed Akshara if Hina Khan’s friends had not forced her to give an audition. The actress known for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai never wanted to be an actress but dreamt of becoming a journalist, and for that, she shifted to Delhi for further studies. But when her friends compelled her to audition, she luckily bagged the lead role and started her acting career with one of the famous TV shows. Initially, Hina Khan’s father was not in favor of her acting but due to her contentment, he agreed and allied his daughter to pursue her acting career.

2. Karan Patel owns 12 horses

The actor best known for his role as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan Patel has always impressed us with his acting prowess but did you know this actor holds a special corner for horses and owns 12 horses? In Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the actor got excited seeing horses and made a shocking revelation about owning 12 horses and being aware of riding horses seamlessly. Karan Patel is an animal lover and keeps spreading awareness to look after them.

3. Disha Vakani worked in a B-grade film

The iconic Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is played by the talented Disha Vakani who started her acting career as a child theatre artist. With her desire to achieve milestones on her own, Disha Vakani worked hard, and in her initial days in 1997, she even appeared in a B-grade film named Kamsin: The Untouched. Disha Vakani’s journey from a lesser-known role to one of the unforgettable, and irreplaceable roles is truly inspiring.

4. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aspired to be an army officer

One of the renowned TV bahu, Ishita, portrayed by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya hails from Bhopal, and like all Bhopali she loved her city and wanted to do something for the welfare of people. With a desire to serve her nation, she enrolled in Bhopal Rifle Academy and is a gold medalist in rifle shooting. Not only this, the TV actress loves mountains and has pursued a Mountaineering course from Uttarkashi.

5. Dayanand Shetty’s leg injury

Do you remember this iconic CID dialogue “Daya Darwaza tod do”? Well, that famous role was portrayed by Dayanand Shetty. Just like his on-screen image, Dayanand Shetty is tough in real life as well. Before starting his acting career, Dayanand Shetty was an athlete and won many prizes in shot-put and discus throwing. Unfortunately due to his leg injury, Dayanand Shetty was not able to continue his sports career, and therefore he decided to switch to an acting career.

6. Rithvik Dhanjani’s transformation

Do you know that hot and sexy Rithvik Dhanjani once used to be on the heavier side? He once weighed 130 kilos, but with his determination to enter the acting industry, he worked hard towards his heavy body. He underwent a tough fitness workout to cut out the extras from his body. With his inspiring fitness journey and making a special place in the television industry, Rithvik Dhanjani is the perfect package of good looks and talent.

Apart from this transformation, Rithvik Dhanjani is also fond of musical instruments and enjoys learning to play the flute, drums, keyboard, and mouth organ.

7. Ankita Lokhande’s real name

Our unforgettable Archana from Pavitra Rishta was portrayed by Ankita Lokhande. But not many know about Ankita Lokhande’s real name. Her real name is Tanuja, and is lovingly called Ankita at home, and this name eventually became her stage identity. She finished her studies in Indore and wished to pursue her career as an air hostess, but luckily she got selected for a stage show in Madhya Pradesh, and that moment became the unexpected start of her acting career.

In conclusion, these surprising facts about your favorite TV actors might have come as a shock to you, but these facts also broke their soap opera persona and built their unique identities in the industry.

