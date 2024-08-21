Celebrating Nikki Tamboli’s birthday with her WOW fashion moments in Bigg Boss Marathi

Nikki Tamboli, who made her television debut with Bigg Boss 14, left us spellbound with her gameplay and flawless fashion choices. Nikki Tamboli is celebrating her birthday today and is stealing the spotlight in Bigg Boss Marathi, showcasing her cool, and chic pieces that we all wish to have in our closets.

In Each episode, she continues to charm everyone with her striking and effortless styles. Whether making a grand entrance or going about her daily routine, Nikki has a knack for blending chic fashion with a touch of glamour.

Nikki Tamboli’s 5 WOW fashion moments in Bigg Boss Marathi

Here, we’ve got you 5 stunning Nikki Tamboli’s looks that we all admire and wish to steal from her closet. Let’s Explore!

1. Stylish entry look

Nikki Tamboli left everyone stunned with her glamours entry in Bigg Boss Marathi. On her special day, she opted for a shimmery green outfit. Her outfit featured a puffy sleeve shrug layered over a bralette blouse and a thigh-high-slit skirt that added a touch of boldness. With delicate detailing, her three-piece outfit exuded charm and confidence.

To add an elegant touch, Nikki complemented her outfits with a heavy green stone-studded necklace, and drop earrings. Nikki styled her look keeping her hair down, and sparkled with her smokey green eyes, and glossy lips. With her shimmery entry, her outfit was the first thing that caught the viewer’s attention.

Advertisement

2. Stunning palazzo drape saree look

Nikki Tamboli was seen playing a strong game in her beautiful white saree with floral prints. She wore a palazzo drape with an attached pallu over a halter neck blouse with detailing mirror work. The beautiful saree highlighted her curves perfectly, making us all crush over her look.

For an accessorized touch, Nikki chose to go with bold chandelier earrings. Her choice of minimal yet statement earrings let her saree take center stage. Lastly, Nikki decided to finish her look keeping her hair half-tied to keep them away from her face, and minimal makeup with long lashes and soft pink lips. Nikki Tamboli’s stylish saree is the perfect inspiration to ditch the usual way of wearing a saree and try something new.

3. Bossy denim look

Nikki Tamboli, a contestant from Bigg Boss Marathi, showcased her stunning style with a striking denim ensemble. She rocked a full denim outfit that included a bralette top, bottoms with a mid-thigh slit, and a chic blazer. To keep her look elegant and understated, she opted for hoop earrings, a touch of blue on her eyelids, and soft pink lipstick.

Advertisement

To finish her bossy look Nikki swapped her loose hair with a chic ponytail, leaving a few strands loose. Her choice of keeping the look simple elevated her overall denim look. Her classy, and sassy bossy look perfectly defines her bold personality.

4. Chic mini co-ord set look

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 runner-up, Nikki Tamboli dolled up in a mini blue and white co-ord set. She rocked her look by wearing high-waist shorts paired with an off-shoulder top. Her mini co-ord set look is the perfect blend of comfort and style. To keep it casual, she added minimal accessories like bracelets, keeping it casual and stunning.

Nikki kept her hair loose and tied a few strands with a band. Nikki Tamboli perfectly nailed her not-too-glammed-up look with a chic co-ord set that let her carry out her routine effortlessly. This look not only made her look good but also became the epitome of style and comfort.

Advertisement

5. Glamorous gown look

Nikki Tamboli turned heads in her green gown look. In the Bigg Boss Marathi episode, she made a dazzling appearance wearing a green gown that featured a detailing rose, and red and silver stone work that made her outfit stand out. With a floor-length design, her gown look was nothing less than a showstopper. Moreover, the fitted bodice perfectly highlighted her curves.

Instead of dark makeup, Nikki chose to go with soft makeup with smokey eyes, soft pink glossy lips, blushed cheeks, and defined brows. She accessorized her look with statement stud earrings and bracelets. Not playing with her hair, Nikki kept her hair down, and let her gown take center stage.

Nikki Tamboli in the Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 has been one of the strong contestants who captures viewers' attention not only with her performances but also with her stunning wardrobe. Everything from glamorous evenings to casual routines, Nikki has wowed us with her versatile fashion range.

ALSO READ: PICS: Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli goes bold again in black tube top; Fans call her ‘hottest’