THROWBACK: When Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star Divyanka Tripathi flaunted crocodile tooth mark on chin and wrist; view pic

Remember the time Divyanka Tripathi was bit by a crocodile when she was performing a deadly stunt in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11? Well, in today's throwback segment, let us remember the time when the actress was hailed as Magarrani by host Rohit.

Divyanka Tripathi had taken to Instagram to post snaps, where she was showing off the cut on her wrist and chin, received because of the crocodile. She had said that she received the injury while doing the deadly stunt. The caption on her post was, "I love nature too much to carry Croc leather. I rather wear Croc tooth mark on my chin and Croc claw mark on my wrist! View image 2 to know what I'm talking about!) #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #FearFactor #FirstStunt #MedalOfTheDay #CrocodileMarks."



The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had a deep crocodile tooth mark on her chin and her wrist was also a bit swollen. The injury took place during the premiere episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rohit appreciated Divyanka for her brave attitude while doing the stunt.

Earlier, during an interview with ETimes, speaking about the injuries, Divyanka who is married to Vivek Dahiya said, "I call my injuries and bruises a medal. During one of the stunts, a crocodile had bitten me on my wrist and near the jaw. There was a big injury in my hand. So, I have had many injuries and now I am flaunting them like medals."

The 39-year-old actress, in the interview ahead, also spoke about how she always wanted to explore new things and would never stop engaging in adventurous activities, even if she had an injury. "I know I will face challenges but I will come up with a plan to cross that hurdle. I want to learn new things," she further revealed.

Even during a press conference meeting held at Capetown, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 diva, as per a report by Idiva, also said that she was really scared before heading for Cape Town. She wasn’t scared of any animal, heights or water, but she thought she was unfit for the show.

