Celebrity Masterchef: Tejasswi Prakash INJURED on sets, reveals how she was hurt; WATCH

Tejasswi Prakash is set to be back on television screens and fans can't keep calm. The actress will soon be seen flaunting her culinary skills in an upcoming reality show, Celebrity Masterchef. The shooting for the cooking reality show has kickstarted. Unfortunately, Tejasswi injured herself while shooting for Celebrity Masterchef.

Today (December 28), Tejasswi Prakash was clicked by the paparazzi on the sets of Celebrity Masterchef. Decked out in a blue top and grey joggers, Tejasswi looked beautiful as she posed for the pictures. However, the paparazzi spotted Tejasswi's injured hand and expressed their concern. While talking to them, the actress revealed getting injured while cooking in the show.

Tejasswi Prakash said, "Jal gaya (It got burnt)" as she informed the paparazzi about her injury. When she was asked how her hand was burned, Tejasswi shared, "Jal gaya, oven mei (It was burned in the oven)." It was seen that the actress had applied a cream on her injured hand.

Watch Tejasswi Prakash's video here-

After Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash will be seen in Celebrity Masterchef. Fans were eagerly waiting for her comeback and

The makers of the upcoming reality show have started releasing promos back to back, giving audiences a glimpse of the challenges that contestants will tackle in this show. Speaking about her excitement, the actress shared, "I truly believe that food is a love language, so I've decided to put my heart (and culinary skills) on the line to impress the audiences, and I hope this is a recipe for success."

Apart from Tejasswi, several prominent faces such as Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr. Faisu, and Usha Nadkarni. Several of these names are returning to television after a long hiatus.

For the uninformed, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that the first confirmed contestant of Celebrity MasterChef is Gaurav Khanna.

Judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Farah Khan, Celebrity Masterchef will premiere in January 2025 on Sony TV.

